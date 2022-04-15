DC United vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th April 2022

D.C. United host Austin at the Audi Field Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking to end their three-game losing run.

The Black-and-Red started their campaign with consecutive wins but have since gone off the boil, losing to Chicago, Toronto and Atlanta.

This slump in form has seen them plummet down the Eastern Conference rankings and Hernán Losada's side currently languish in 10th place with just six points from five games.

Austin, meanwhile, arrested their own downward spiral with a 1-0 win over Minnesota - their first in four games.

Maximiliano Urruti scored just minutes before the hour mark and it was enough to secure all three points for the Texas outfit.

They're now up to fourth in the Western Conference table with 11 points from six games, just two off the leaders Los Angeles FC.

Austin have struck the joint-most goals in the division with 14 and conceded the fewest (5) after FC Dallas (4).

DC United vs Austin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

DC United could go four games without a win for the first time since October last year (also four)

Austin have equaled the best-ever run of their limited history with three unbeaten games. If they win or draw on Saturday, it will be a new record for them

Austin are aiming to win back-to-back games for just the third time, having done so previously in April-May 2021 and February-March 2022

DC United are the only team in the Eastern Conference besides Atlanta United with a goal-difference of zero (they have scored five and conceded five)

This will be the first official meeting between DC united and Austin in MLS history

DC United vs Austin Prediction

The home side are keen to return to winning ways and could opt to come flying out of the blocks in this encounter.

However, both teams boast a stoic backline, having conceded just five times, so we expect little goalmouth action.

Austin have a better attacking frontline than DC, but the strong defenses on show could neutralize each other.

A low-scoring draw seems like the most probable outcome in this MLS encounter.

Prediction: DC United 1-1 Austin

DC United vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

