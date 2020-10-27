DC United vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

After suffering five consecutive defeats, DC United seem to finally be showing signs of life and are riding on the back of two consecutive victories as they host Columbus Crew at the Audi Field in Washington D.C. on Wednesday in an MLS Eastern Conference fixture. DC United are within three points of the playoff line after winning back to back games and being undefeated in the last three.

They saw off Atlanta United on Saturday to register successive wins on the road. The match against Atlanta United packed a lot of late drama and Gelmin Rivas scored the winner for DC United in the 92nd minute of the game after Jon Gallagher had equalized for Atlanta as late as the 89th minute.

There has been a lot of positive news on the injury front for Columbus Crew who welcomed Eloy Room, Darlington Nagbe and Lucas Zelarayan back from injury prior to their 1-1 draw against Houston Dynamo. Their manager Caleb Porter was vocal the importance of his players being fit again as the teams prepare for the season conclusion.

"It’s great to be healthy with Eloy and healthy with Darlington and Lucas and that chemistry will definitely get better and better as we go through these last four games now."

DC United vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

DC United and Columbus Crew have faced each other 36 times in the past. Columbus Crew have won 18 games while DC United have walked away with a win on 13 occasions. Five matches have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met was in May last year and DC United won the game 3-1.

DC United form guide: L-L-D-W-W

Columbus Crew form guide: D-L-L-W-W

DC United vs Columbus Crew Team News

Paul Arriola, Mohammed Abu and Felipe are long-term absentees for DC United. Ulises Segura and Steve Birnbaum are not medically cleared to compete against Columbus Crew. Junior Moreno is a doubt for this game though the nature of his injury is unknown.

Injuries: Paul Arriola, Mohammed Abu, Felipe, Ulises Segura and Steven Birnbaum

Doubtful: Junior Moreno

Suspensions: None

Columbus Crew have a relatively short injury list now following the return of Room, Nagbe and Zelarayan. Caleb Porter believes that Gyasi Zardes, who picked up a knee injury, will be back only for the clash against Philadelphia Union. Vito Wormgoor and Fanendo Adi won't play a part on Wednesday either.

Injuries: Vito Wormgoor, Gyasi Zardes and Fanendo Adi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

DC United vs Columbus Crew Predicted Lineups

DC United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bill Hamid; Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant, Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Canouse, Yamil Asad, Oniel Fisher, Camara, Erik Sorga

Columbus Crew SC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams, Jonathan, Harrison Afful; Artur, Darlington Nagbe; Pedro Santos, Luis Espinoza, Youness Mokhtar; Nemeth

DC United vs Columbus Crew Prediction

DC United will be desperate to keep the playoff line within their reach but Columbus Crew could prove to be a tricky proposition. But seeing as how DC United managed to hold Philadelphia Union to a 2-2 draw and won two matches on the road, we think they might just surprise Columbus Crew.

Prediction: DC United 2-1 Columbus Crew