DC United vs Inter Miami prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS 2021 returns to action as DC United welcome Inter Miami to the Audi Field on Sunday.

This will be the second of two consecutive meetings between the two sides after DC United claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over the visitors last time out.

Since opening the new campaign with a 2-1 win over New York City FC, DC United have fallen off the pace.

They have suffered five defeats since then, while managing two wins, including an impressive 3-0 victory over Inter Miami last time out.

Hernán Losada's men raced to a two-goal first-half lead through Ola Kamara and Paul Arriola before the latter completed the rout with a brilliant strike in the 71st minute.

That ended their two-game losing streak as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City before losing by the same scoreline to Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, that condemned Inter Miami to a second straight defeat after they were beaten 1-0 by Chicago Fire at Soldier Field Stadium.

Phil Neville's men have now managed just one win in their last six outings, picking up five points from 18.

This poor run of results has seen Inter Miami drop to 11th place in the Eastern Conference table, one place and one point behind Sunday’s hosts.

DC United vs Inter Miami Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. DC United have been the superior team, picking up wins in both games.

DC United Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Inter Miami Form Guide (all competitions): L-LW-L-D

DC United vs Inter Miami Team News

DC United

The hosts will be without the services of winger Edison Flores and midfielder Drew Skundrich, who have both sustained injuries. Joining them are Chris Odoi-Atsem, Erik Sorga and Steve Birnbaum, who have also been ruled out due to injury. Junior Moreno will also miss the game as he is on international duty with Venezuela.

Injured: Edison Flores, Drew Skundrich, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Erik Sorga, Steve Birnbaum

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Junior Moreno

Inter Miami

The visitors will have to cope without the services of Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson and Ian Fray, who have both been ruled out with hip/adductor, hamstring and ACL injuries respectively.

Injured: Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Ian Fray

Suspended: None

DC United vs Inter Miami Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Andy Najar, Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines; Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins, Kevin Paredes; Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara, Adrien Perez

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Jorge Figal, Ryan Shawcross, Christian Makoun, Joevin Jones; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Lewis Morgan, Victor Ulloa, Julián Carranza; Gonzalo Higuaín

DC United vs Inter Miami Prediction

DC United and Inter Miami have struggled for results so far and will aim to get their season up and running with a win. Both sides can move into the playoff places with a win on Saturday and we predict this will be a cagey and well contested game. However, we predict Inter Miami will steal the win to end their losing streak.

Prediction: DC United 0-1 Inter Miami

Edited by Shardul Sant