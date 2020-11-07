DC United vs Montreal Impact prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

Montreal Impact travel to the capital for an MLS clash on Sunday evening, when they take on DC United.

Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact are in horrible form, having lost four of their last five games. In their last match, a solitary Daryl Dike goal left Monreal Impact licking their wounds in a 1-0 loss to Orlando City SC.

Important game ahead of us.

The last match to achieve our target.

Last few days of preparation.

— Bojan Krkic (@BoKrkic) November 5, 2020

They will take on DC United in the regular season finale, who had a run of three straight wins halted in their last match, when they lost a crazy game 4-3 to the New England Revolution.

Two points separate DC United and Montreal Impact in the MLS Eastern Conference standings right now, with four places between the two sides.

With a win on Sunday, DC United will go a point above Montreal Impact, and potentially into contention to qualify for the playoffs.

DC United vs Montreal Impact Head-to-Head

There is a nice symmetry about the head-to-head record between these two teams in the previous 21 matches they have played. Almost as a tribute to the uncertainty of the sport, each result has happened seven times between these two teams.

DC United form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Montreal Impact form guide: L-L-L-W-L

DC United vs Montreal Impact Team News

Paul Arriola, Mohammed Abu and Felipe are all expected to be unavailable for DC United for the remainder of the season.

Chris Odoi-Atsem, Ulises Segura and Steve Birnbaum all are still not cleared to play this game, but are not yet ruled out.

Injuries: Paul Arriola, Mohammed Abu, Felipe,

Doubtful: Ulises Segura, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Steven Birnbaum, Frederic Brilliant

Suspensions: None

For Montreal Impact, Lassi Lappalainen and Mathieu Choiniere will miss the rest of the season with injuries. Orji Okwonkwo is unavailable for this game as well, as he has a hamstring problem.

Injuries: Lassi Lappalainen, Mathieru Choiniere, Orji Okwonkwo

Suspensions: None

DC United vs Montreal Impact Predicted Lineups

DC United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bill Hamid; Oniel Fisher, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant, Joseph Mora; Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad; Edison Flores, Gelmin Rivas

Montreal Impact Predicted XI (4-4-2): Pantemis; Jorge Corrales, Jukka Raitala, Waterman, Zachary Guillard; Amar Sedjic, Victor Wanyama, Samuel Piette; Bojan Krkic, Romell Quioto, Maximiliano Urruti

DC United vs Montreal Impact Prediction

Recent form definitely favours DC United coming into this game, with confidence sure to be reasonably high for them. Montreal Impact have not been able to buy a result from anywhere, and we predict that wretched run will continue for Thierry Henry's team.

Prediction: DC United 3-1 Montreal Impact