DC United vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

With some solid momentum on their side, New York City FC travel to the capital city to take on DC United at the Audi Field in the MLS Eastern Conference regular-season.

New York City have won three on the bounce, and will be full of confidence against a DC United side that arrested a six-match winless run with a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in their last game.

New York City are currently sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings, while DC United find themselves in a lowly 10th place, having struggled to deal with losing Wayne Rooney, who went back to England to join Derby County.

DC United vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City have won half of the 12 fixtures between the two sides, with DC United winning four of the other six.

The recent form guide points to New York City maintaining that superior head-to-head record over their rivals.

After a disappointment in the MLS is Back tournament, where they were thrashed by the Portland Timbers in the quarterfinal, New York City have bounced back splendidly, and with wins over Columbus Crew, Chicago Fire and New England Revolution in their last three games, they are looking in good shape.

For DC United on the other hand, a dramatic 98th-minute winner from Erik Sorga gave them a much-needed win against the New York Red Bulls in their last game, and they will hope to have turned a corner, after having gone six matches without a win.

DC United Form Guide - W-L-L-D-L

New York City FC Form Guide - W-W-W-L-L

DC United vs New York City FC Team News

DC United don't have too many injury concerns within their squad at the moment, but star midfielder Paul Arriola is still out as he continues to nurse his way back from a long-term injury problem.

Injured: Paul Arriola

Suspended: None

New York City FC

Forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and midfielder Maximiliano Moralez are back from nursing slight injuries, after featuring in New York City's last game against New England Revolution.

Manager Ronny Deila does have persisting issues, though, with both midfielder Gedion Zelalem and defender Sebastien Ibeagha still unavailable.

Injured: Gedion Zelalem, Sebastien Ibeagha,

Suspended: None

DC United vs New York City FC Predicted XIs

DC United (3-5-2): Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant; Kevin Paredes, Junior Moreno, Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Julian Gressel; Ola Kamara, Erik Sorga

New York City FC (4-3-3): Sean Johnson, Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Ronald Matarrita, James Sands, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring, Jesus Medina, Heber, Gary Mackay-Steven

DC United vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City come into this game with momentum on their side, and should prove to be too much for DC United, even with their turn in fortunes from the last game against the Red Bulls.

In the likes of Gary Mackay-Steven, Alexander Ring and Heber, there are some proven goal-scorers in the New York City ranks, and that makes them favourites for this encounter.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 New York City FC