DC United vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

It's David vs Goliath as DC United host Philadelphia Union at the Audi Field in Washington DC in an Eastern Conference matchup in the MLS on Wednesday. DC United are on a five-match losing streak and are currently languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

They have just 11 points from 17 games and they go up against Philadelphia Union who sit at second behind Toronto FC with 34 points. Philadelphia Union could have been top of the table but they fell to Toronto FC when the two leading sides clashed a couple of weeks back.

However, the Union did not waste any time in getting back on their feet and registered back-to-back wins against Cincinnati and Montreal Impact. This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. The two sides met at Subaru Park towards the end of August and Union won the game 4-1.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

DC United and Philadelphia Union have battled against each other 31 times. Philadelphia Union have won 16 of those games while DC United have won 11 and four matches have ended in a draw.

The Union have been the more dominant side of late and have won all of its previous seven games against Saturday's opposition with the last one being a 4-1 victory on August 29.

DC United form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Philadelphia Union form guide: D-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Team News

DC United have a long injury list. Paul Arriola and Felipe are long-term absentees with ACL injuries. Mohamed Abu, Ulises Segura and Steve Birnbaum are all sidelined as well.

Injuries: Paul Arriola, Felipe, Mohamed Abu, Ulises Segura and Steve Birnbaum

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

As for Philadelphia Union, Ray Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Warren Creavalle are sidelined through injuries. The nature of these injuries haven't been disclosed. Ilsinho is a doubt for this one.

Injuries: Ray Gaddis, Jakob Glesnes, Warren Creavalle

Doubtful: Ilsinho

Suspensions: None

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineups

D.C. United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bill Hamid; Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant, Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Canouse, Yamil Asad, Junior Moreno, Gelmin Rivas, Erik Sorga

Advertisement

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Mark McKenzie, J. Eliott, Olivier Mbaizo; Jose Martinez, Jamiro Monteiro, Brenden Aaronson; Anthony Fontana, Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

DC United will need to give their very best against a confident Philadelphia Union but even that might not prove to be enough.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 Philadelphia Union