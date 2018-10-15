Decoding the rights and wrongs | Chhetri-Constantine Saga

The Indian football team is amidst the chaos they can't overlook

After the Indian Nationa Daily, Times of India made a sensational claim mentioning a feud between former Captain Sunil Chhetri and Head Coach Stephen Constantine, the Sports Media across the country have gone bonkers while covering. The TOI Report mentions that Sunil Chhetri, with the backing of several senior players, has complained to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) that Stephen Constantine is not 'technically sound' to lead India in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The report also claims that Chhetri and co. expressed displeasure to the federation, exactly a year ago after Constantine termed the India U-17 World Cup side as not up to the mark. It has also been understood that the senior players along with Chhetri want to bring in former Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca at the helm of the Indian National Team.

Sunil Chhetri being stripped off from captaincy to Sandesh Jhingan is deemed to be one of the key reasons for the controversial report to come into light. So, who exactly is technically and morally right here? Let us analyze.

Is there merit to Chhetri and co.'s alleged complaint to the Federation?

1.1 Inefficiency in Squad Selections

Stephen Constantine proudly claims that he has been handing out regular debuts to several youngsters throughout his second stint as the Indian National Team Head Coach. He has introduced 37 new names to the fore of Indian Football since his takeover of the National Team from Wim Koevermans in March 2015.

Although the facts speak volumes about his regular introduction of new players to the National side, most of the debutants who have now become regulars in Constantine's squad have been pretty dismal on the pitch.

The retention of Sumeet Passi over and over again despite discouraging performances from the Delhi based forward has been the key talk of the town raising eyebrows at Constantine's Team Selection. Passi has not even started for Jamshedpur FC this season.

Passi has scored just three goals in 25 games in his club career spanning across four years, which is not something that gets you into the final squad of the National team by any means.

The exclusion of notable performers from Club football like Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Brandon Fernandes and Mandar Desai have been questioned in several public Indian Football forums. The recent exclusion of Laldanmawia Ralte, Jobby Justin, Michael Soosairaj and Nandha Kumar are also debatable issues.

However, debuts for players like Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Gurpreet Sandhu and Eugeneson Lyngdoh have been the few pros of Constantine's Squad Selections over the last three years.

1.2 Ineffective Style of Play

Constantine prefers a conventional 4-2-2 formation which required players of well-built physique. India under Constantine quickly resorts to long balls to the strikers in case of no space on the ground at the time of the final ball. This results in the complete absence of an active midfield and cuts off the support to the forwards. Long balls towards the likes of Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sunil Chhetri are unlikely to work in the AFC Asian Cup which would pit India against sides like UAE, Thailand and Bahrain.

Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Manvir Singh, Balwant Singh and Sumeet Passi do not have a good record in battling aerial duels which could prove detrimental to India's aspirations of clearing the Group Stage.

Jeje Lalpekhlua and Sunil Chhetri may have been wrecking up goals for their clubs in the Indian Super League, but the National Team is a different ballgame altogether. Constantine has to instil the mentality of playing football on the pitch and patiently build up from the back rather than floating aimless long balls upfront after not being able to find an opening.

Too Little too late and a Good Record: Saviours for Constantine?

2.1 AFC Asian Cup around the corner

It is less than 100 days till the AFC Asian Cup begins. Bringing in someone like Albert Roca can jeopardise the set Indian Team as changes this late would not be effective. Roca's tiki-taka style of play also took months to take shape in Bengaluru FC. The Blues finished a dismal fourth in the I-League but bounced back winning the Federation Cup.

After Julen Lopetegui was fired from the Spanish National Team just days before the elusive FIFA World Cup in Russia, the La Roja fell like a house of cards as they failed to overcome the Russian side in the Round of 16. Hence, it is ideal to keep Constantine in the AFC Asian Cup and hope that the Englishman makes some key changes in his squad selection ideas and playing style.

Adding to the same, Constantine has his contract with AIFF till the end of March and the Federation has conveyed that it's preferable that Constantine sees the entirety of his contract.

2.2 A Good Track Record for Constantine

Although the Indian Football Community have been largely repulsive to Constantine's performance as the Head Coach, the facts speak for him. He has lost just 10 games out of the total 36 games at an impressive winning rate of 72.22%. Under Constantine, the Indian National Team remained unbeaten for 13 games straight, the best run for the Blue Tigers in International Football.

Constantine also led India to consecutive Invitational Cup triumphs by winning the Tri-Nations Cup and the Intercontinental Cup in Mumbai. He led India to their 7th SAFF Championship title unbeaten and also lost just one game in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers Round 3. Constantine guided India to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 for the first time in 8 years.

Constantine took India from 171 in the FIFA Rankings to 96 in a span of three years which is indeed a commendable job.

India also held China to a goalless draw on 13th October which has been regarded as a great result given the might of the Chinese National Team in Asia.

Such facts and figures are a reflection of Constantine's capability of providing results without displaying impressive performance on the pitch.