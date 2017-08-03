ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos rope in striker Juan Leandro Vogliotti

The Argentine forward joins the club on the back of an impressive goal scoring record.

by Press Release News 03 Aug 2017, 15:45 IST

Juan Leandro Vogliotti (right)

Delhi Dynamos have bolstered their attacking options for the upcoming Indian Super League season by signing experienced Argentine striker Juan Leandro Vogliotti. The 32-year old comes on the back of an impressive goal scoring record for previous club Sport Boys in Bolivia, finding the back of the net 21 times in 36 appearances.

A target man who can bully the opposition defenders at will, Vogliotti started his career in Argentina with Sportivo Belgrano, before moving to the likes of Independiente, Sportivo Atenas, Atletico Trinidad, amongst others.

“I’m happy for this new challenge with Delhi Dynamos. Looking forward to start this new journey in India. I’ll try to score as many goals and help the side win as many games as possible. Hopefully we can win the ISL together this season,” Vogliotti said upon completing his transfer.

Nicknamed ‘The Chico’, Vogliotti is well known for his power and can play well as a target man. His aerial prowess makes him an automatic threat from set pieces. The Cordoba born striker becomes the first genuine centre-forward signed by Delhi Dynamos this season.

"In my opinion Juan Vogliotti, is one of our biggest signings. Juan came heavily recommended by Aspire, and it is not hard to see why. He's a clinical finisher and he is going to be a nightmare for any defense in the ISL. If you want goals he's going to give them to you!" Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said.

Vogliotti finished as the second highest scorer in the Bolivian top division last season. The prolific striker also found the back of the net in last season’s Copa Libertadores.