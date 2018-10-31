Delhi Dynamos' Ultras mark protest against their team in unique way

The banner at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium yesterday

Did you see something strange on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi? No, it was not the match between Delhi Dynamos and NorthEast United, but a banner in the gallery which caught the attention of the audience. The banner was placed upside down and nobody took a care to put it at the right frame. The banner was of Dynamo Ultras, the official fans club of the Delhi-based club.

Initially, it was thought to be a mistake, until Dynamo Ultras took to Twitter and cleared the matter. It was done intentionally by the Ultras as a mark of protest against the team’s performance. Delhi are enduring a poor run this time as they have failed to register a win In six matches they have played. Moreover, the chances they have missed were most disturbing and that angered the fans.

Here is the tweet:

To @delhidynamos and @MrRohanSharma,

We hope you saw our banner today . It was just a reminder that we couldn't see the fight in our team. We will keep this banner upside down till you give us a reason to show it otherwise. pic.twitter.com/BJieVjeaIn — Dynamos Ultras (@dynamos_ultras) October 30, 2018

But what made them taking such a step? Sportskeeda contacted Ultras member Aakash Sundriyal and he said, "It was not like a negative motivation but we want the team to push themselves more to get the best result possible. The fire in the team is missing. We know it is a good team with good players and a good coach. But we haven't seen that on the field. It was more like a reminder for them that we are there for you in the stands, cheering for you guys. You too have to push it from your side also."

Aakash believes that it’s not about winning and losing, but to play their best on the field. "Winning or losing is part and parcel of the game. But you should have a purpose when you take the field. You have to show the fight on the pitch. We haven’t seen that firepower so far. Let’s hope it will change."

It’s quite surprising for a fan club to show protest when the club is facing a crisis. Usually, the fan clubs back their team when things are not right. Aakash doesn’t feel it is a protest, rather to him it’s a reminder for the club that something is not right. Aakash said, "We are very clear about what the coach and the management are doing. But we want to convey to the club that do good and we'll be with you again. We believe they can turn everything around."

So what would be right for Delhi? Change their playing style or fire the coach? The Ultras member said, firing the coach is not a solution but there are some options that Delhi coach Josep Gombau should try. "Look, Daniel Lalhlimpuia is sitting out. Rene (Mihelic) or Marcos Tebar are not playing their best. Carmona is not finding a place in the team. So is Jayananda. The coach should try different options otherwise there will be more misery.”