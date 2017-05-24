Did AIFF mislead the country regarding India's win over Italy in an U17 friendly?

Not sure if AIFF really did mislead us, an ardent Indian football fan's take on this.

by Abhik Chowdhury Opinion 24 May 2017, 13:11 IST

It was a time to rejoice for the boys after beating what they thought was the Italian U17 team

It was a regular Friday evening when we, the crazy Indian football fans heard that news of which we had only dreamt of up until now – that our colts, the U-17 Indian team has beaten Italy U-17 2-0. The ecstasy we experienced was similar to that of India winning an Olympic Gold. A massive morale boost for our youngsters – it was also a dream come true for us Indians. This news was and is still reported on the AIFF website.

Happiness, however, doesn’t stay long for the ones who always struggle hard to prove themselves

A twist from Italy - Lega Pro, through a press release on their official website clarified that the team India faced was not the Italian National Under-17 side but the Italian Lega Pro U-17 Representative, comprising of players playing in the Lega Pro and Lega Pro 2, supposed to be the third and fourth tiers of Italian football.

The news created havoc in the Indian media. They did their job, blaming the AIFF for publishing “misleading information”. A reputed digital media platform also reminded us that India's performance in the exposure trip has not been up to standards, with the team not able to register even a single win in the seven matches played against club sides from Portugal so far. Thus, a win over a formidable Italian side would be unfathomable.

The sad part, however, is, that not many acknowledged the win of our U17 boys, whichever team it might be against. The 2-0 result itself is an achievement for us, whatever the opposition might be. We as football fans would have preferred it if the people who pointed the gun at the AIFF had made contact with the Italian Football Association, talked to the AIFF and shown us a clearer picture.

Analysing the situation from a different perspective we must make a note of the following aspects:

#1 The Italian U17 team has not qualified for the 2017 World Cup.

#2 Italy U17, Oh Sorry! Representative Lega Pro side was playing against the Indian colts with the Italian National Team’s jersey on. (An analogy would be Mohun Bagan playing in the Indian colours against BFC, sounds unreasonable, isn’t it?)

#3 When the “Exposure Tour” started, the AIFF had declared that there would be friendly matches between the U17 boys in blue and the U17 ‘national teams of Italy & Portuga as reported on 5th April.

First, it’s not technically wrong information as Italy fielded the side as their national U17 team. It’s up the nation to choose their players. If, for example, the Afghanistan cricket team comes to India to play a friendly and India does not place their top players and loses to Afghanistan and Afghanistan Cricket Board says “Afghanistan beat India”, would it be a wrong or ‘misleading’ information

secondly, as reported by reputed digital media platform an AIFF official has said, “ U17 Italy was playing in their National Team Jersey”. Now, does a national football association allow a club to play in the national jersey?

All said and done; AIFF should come up with a good explanation as soon as possible to clear the air on this burning controversy. AIFF on behalf of their fans should explain the process how this friendly match has been signed between two countries. Ideally, there should be a Tier-1 (senior team) or Tier-2 (other teams) form which needs to be filled once the countries agree to play each other.

This would help Indian Football fanatics to celebrate again!