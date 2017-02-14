I-League 2017: DSK Shivajians confident ahead of Minerva Punjab tie

DSK Shivajians will take on Minerva Punjab in the two sides' first ever I-League meeting.

by Press Release Preview 14 Feb 2017, 16:37 IST

Dave Rogers is confident of his side’s chances

After making history in their last game against Shillong Lajong with their first ever away win in the league, DSK Shivajians will look to continue their onslaught of attacking performances at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana where they take on Minerva Punjab FC on the 15th of February.

In their last fixture, DSK Shivajians made the most of their chances as they picked up an away win against an impressive Shillong Lajong outfit who were on a four-game winning run. Their opponents Minerva Punjab too, had a day to remember as they drew with defending champions Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

While DSK Shivajians currently sit sixth in the table with nine points from eight games, Minerva Punjab are 9th with six points from as many encounters.

Speaking about the game, manager Dave Rogers said, "We have some really good youngsters and so do Minerva. We need to change Indian football by giving these youngsters an opportunity which we at DSK Shivajians believe in, and also Minerva Punjab and Shillong Lajong are following the same philosophy."

Speaking about back-to-back away games, he added, "Our only concern is tomorrow's game against a good and improving Minerva Punjab team. From the owner Ranjeet to their coach Surinder, they are excellent human beings and fantastic football people. We will approach this game as we approach every other I-League game in a positive and focused manner on trying to achieve our goal of gaining three points like we do against each opponent."

DSK Shivajians have met Minerva Punjab, then known as Minerva Academy thrice before, once in the Durand Cup and twice in the DSK Cup 2016. However, with this being the two sides’ first ever meeting in the league, it will be interesting to see how they line up, but with both teams regularly fielding a number of U-22 players, it promises to be a fascinating encounter.

Kickoff is at 4:30 PM and the match will be telecast LIVE on Ten 2.