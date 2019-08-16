Durand Cup 2019: Mohammedan Sporting Club crash out after a 1-0 defeat against ATK

ATK end their 2019 Durand Cup campaign with a win

Mohammedan Sporting Club were eliminated from the ongoing Durand Cup after a 0-1 defeat to ATK on a rainy Friday evening at the Salt Lake Stadium. William Pauliankhum's early goal was enough for the Indian Super League outfit to clinch the victory. The win means that Mohun Bagan are now through to the semi-finals of the competition with a game in hand.

Needing a win to stay alive in the Cup, the Black Panthers were on the back foot after conceding a goal in the 2nd minute of the match. Mohammedan Sporting Club almost equalised a couple of minutes later, but Vanlalbiaa Chhangte’s shot hit the crossbar. Despite several opportunities, they failed to restore parity.

ATK held their nerves in the second half too. Midfielder Mudde Mussa initiated a lot of attacks, as well as Tirthankar Sarkar, but ATK’s stoppers were always there for the rescue. ATK’s keeper Avilash Paul had a great day in goal, making a few great saves and was awarded the Man of the Match.

Meanwhile, Salam Ranjan Singh, who made his debut for ATK recently showed nerves of steel at the back, denying Mohemmedan’s Arthur Kouassi opportunities on several occasions. ATK showed composure till the end, and Prabir Das and Co. secured a well-deserved victory. Young Komal Thatal and Boris Singh also impressed during the match for the two-time ISL champions.

As of now, East Bengal, Gokulam Kerala FC and Mohun Bagan have qualified for the semi-final of the tournament. East Bengal will face Gokulam Kerala FC, while Mohun Bagan will be up against Real Kashmir FC or FC Goa. Both matches will be played on August 21 at the Salt Lake Stadium while the final be also staged at the same venue on August 24.