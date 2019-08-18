Durand Cup 2019: Mohun Bagan maintain perfect record; register 1-0 win over Indian Navy

Fran Gonzalez (right) scored the winning goal for Mohun Bagan

The Green and Maroon brigade won their penultimate group stage match in the Durand Cup. Mohun Bagan edged past Indian Navy by a solitary goal from Fran Gonzalez in the 58th minute from the penalty spot.

This was after Sheikh Faiaz was brought down inside the box. Bagan finish at the top of Group 'B' with nine points from three matches.

Story of the match

Mohun Bagan had the opportunity to check the bench strength of their squad ahead of the semi-finals and it was exactly what they did.

Kibu started with debutant Subho Ghosh upfront. Mohun Bagan combined well in the opening quarter and played with a rhythm. But the Green and Maroons lacked quality in the final third.

A 22nd-minute penalty appeal was turned down by the referee after Faiaz was brought down by Navy’s goalkeeper inside the box.

Debutant Subho Ghosh hogged the limelight for Mohun Bagan as he combined well with compatriots Nangdomba Naorem and Faiaz. A left-footed long ranger from the forward almost pierced the net in the 32nd minute.

Arijit Bagui’s cross was also well connected by Subho, but the goalkeeper was in the control of the situation.

Indian Navy’s only chance came in the 12th minute when Harikrishna’s shot was parried away by Bagan’s goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.

It was in the 58th minute that Mohun Bagan broke the deadlock, with Fran Gonzalez converting from a spot-kick after Faiaz was brought down inside the box. Apart from the goal, Mohun Bagan hardly created any clear cut chances. But the main takeaway from the match would be how the youngsters played on the big stage. Subho Ghosh might be the new star that Mohun Bagan have been looking for.

Kibu Vicuna would still be worried about his defence line as it looked vulnerable quite a few times, but the clean sheet will give them immense confidence head of the all-important semi-final clash against Real Kashmir FC next week.

The Mariners might be a little disappointed that they did not increase the margin, but a win will be nonetheless cherished by the fans.

What's next?

East Bengal will be taking on Gokulam Kerala FC in the first Semi-final of the Durand Cup. Arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan, will have their task cut as they will take on Real Kashmir for a spot in the final of the tournament.