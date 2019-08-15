Durand Cup 2019: Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy | Match Preview, Team News, Live Streaming details

Mohun Bagan's Fran Morante in action during the match against ATK

Mohun Bagan have already set a foot in the knockout stages of the competition, and they will be eager to cement their place with no less than a win against Indian Navy at the Salt Lake Stadium this weekend. It game will also act as preparation ahead of the semi-final clash next week. On the other hand, the Indian Navy can hope to put up a tough fight when they face the 16-time champions.

Team News

Mohun Bagan

The ‘green and maroon’ brigade started the tournament with a bang, defeating Mohammedan Sporting Club by a 2-0 margin. In spite of enjoying a 2-goal cushion in the next fixture against ATK, they conceded a late goal and could have even conceded another one. Their back four looked ill-at-ease on several occasions, which is a major concern for the team.

Their loopholes in defence were largely exposed during both the matches. ‘The Mariners’ were also hammered 0-3 by Peerless in the Calcutta Football League. It will be interesting to see if he starts with two foreigners at the centre-back position.

Mohun Bagan will try to mend their ways in the upcoming match, and a clean sheet will boost their confidence in the build-up to the last four clashes. The Durand Cup is the curtain-raiser to the Indian football season this time, and this is a golden opportunity for Kibu Vicuna to experiment with his squad and get a proper combination ahead of the all-important I-League.

Indian Navy

Indian Navy impressed in the first game, having played out a 1-1 draw against Indian Super League outfit ATK. They were outclassed by heavyweights Mohammedan Sporting Club in the next match by a 6-2 margin. But, in both the matches, their attitude has been positive, and they have played fearless football throughout. Having already been eliminated from the tournament, Indian Navy have nothing to lose. It is expected that the team will go all guns blazing in their last match.

Key Players

Britto PM

The former Mohun Bagan player has been the best player for the Indian Navy. He's has been a livewire on the wings and was at a significant contributor in all of their attacks. They were thrashed 6-2 by Mohammedan Sporting Club, but Britto scored a brace for them as a consolation. The Goa-based footballer has the ability to haunt Bagan’s defence in the upcoming fixture.

Fran Morante

Bagan’s defence has been breached quite a few times this season, and they are yet to win a game in the Calcutta Football League. Although they have won both their games in the Durand Cup, they have looked vulnerable at the back. Fran Morante has been an exception, and the Spanish stopper has hardly committed any errors. He even scored a goal against ATK in their last Durand Cup tie. Morante is the backbone of Mohun Bagan’s defence and is expected to play a key role for them in the future.

Match Information

Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy

Date: 17th August 2019

Kick-off: 6:30 PM IST

Live Stream: addatimes app, addatimes.com

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Match Prediction

Mohun Bagan will be through to the semi-final with a draw, but they will go all-out to secure a win.

Score predictor: Mohun Bagan 2-0 Indian Navy