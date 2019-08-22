Durand Cup 2019: Mohun Bagan vs Real Kashmir FC | 5 Hits and Flops

sounak mullick

Salva Chamorro scored the opening goal for Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan produced a clinical display to overcome a stubborn Real Kashmir FC 3-1 to enter into the final of the 2019 Durand Cup. A 42nd-minute strike from Salva Chamorro was neutralised by Gnohere Krizo in the dying seconds of regulation time. As both teams were inseparable at the end of the 90 minutes, the match went into extra time. A brace by VP Suhair was enough to clinch a well-deserved victory for Mohun Bagan in front of their home fans.

Let us have a look at the hits and flops from the match:

#5 Nongdamba Naorem (Hit)

Young Nongdamba Naorem has shown sparks of brilliance with his speedy runs down the left wing. He played some eye-catching football against Real Kashmir FC too, with the youngster giving immense support to the forwards. His partnership with Joesba Beitia was a major highlight of the game.

Naorem’s solo effort in the 27th minute was laudable, but the shot was off-target. The understanding between the players has witnessed a sea of change in the past few matches, and Mohun Bagan will be quite hopeful of winning the final match and claiming a record 17th title.

#4 Surabuddin Mollick (Flop)

The midfielder played one his worst matches ever - he was loitering around in the field, looked clueless and was never in the scheme of things for even a single moment in the game. He neither played any role in the attacks, nor did he make use of the opportunities that came in his way. He hardly took a shot at goal, and even if he did, it never created any danger.

#3 Sheikh Sahil (Hit)

The youngster may be the find of the season for the ‘Green and Maroon’ brigade. The defensive midfielder was probably the most hardworking footballer on the pitch for the entire match. Sahil played as a blocker and snatched possession from Real Kashmir FC players, thus breaking the flow of their attacks.

Apart from that, he was also impressive in his creative role. He was seen breaking his boundaries and progressing to the final third to raid the visitors’ defence. The youngster played with equal pace throughout the 120 minutes, and it was a joy to see him play up and down the football pitch and taking huge work load on his young shoulders.

