EA Sports team of the week announced

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
News
74   //    01 Nov 2018, 00:59 IST

This was a really good week for Uruguay as their star players Luiz Suarez and Diego Godin made it to the team of the week.
EA Sports have released their Team of the Week. Electronic Arts periodically release their Team of the Week based on individual and team performances throughout the week from players all around the world. Unlike last week's team, the new team of the week is composed of high profile players all around the pitch.

Spain's World Cup winning keeper Iker Casillas, who now guards the goal for FC Porto is the primary goalkeeper, whereas Ben Foster of Watford is the substitute GK. Uruguay's Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, AS Roma's Greek center-back Kostas Manolas and Paris Saint German's Brazilian center-back Marquinhos are the primary defenders of the team.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, AC Milan's Spanish winger Suso, Spain's Paulo Sabaria and former Manchester United player Nani form the midfield. Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, who had an excellent outing in El Clasico against Real Madrid in their 5-1 victory, is aptly the centre striker.

RC Celta de Vigo's Iago Aspas and Chelsea's Brazilian speedster Willian complete the starting XI of the team.

Other notable names in the squad include Alexandre Pato who plays in the newly added Chinese Super League, Bayern Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi and England's Jadon Sancho.

GOALKEEPER

Iker Casillas - GK - FC Porto

DEFENDERS

Diego Godin - CB

Kostas Manolas - CB

Marquinhos - CB

MIDFIELDERS

Sadio Mane - LM

Suso - RM

Pablo Sarabia - CM

Nani - LM

FORWARDS

Luis Suarez - ST

Iago Aspas - ST

Willian - LW

SUBSTITUTES

GK: Ben Foster

CB: Hilton

CDM: Kerem Demirbay

CAM: Alexandre Pato

RM: Djaniny

RW: Karim Bellarabi

ST: Wout Weghorst

RESERVES

CB: Gianluca Mancini

RM: Alphonso Davies

RM: Jadon Sancho

ST: Gyasi Zardes

ST: Billy Sharp

La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Diego Godin FIFA 18 FIFA 19
Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Cricket - pro wrestling fan Gamer
