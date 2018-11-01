EA Sports team of the week announced
EA Sports have released their Team of the Week. Electronic Arts periodically release their Team of the Week based on individual and team performances throughout the week from players all around the world. Unlike last week's team, the new team of the week is composed of high profile players all around the pitch.
Spain's World Cup winning keeper Iker Casillas, who now guards the goal for FC Porto is the primary goalkeeper, whereas Ben Foster of Watford is the substitute GK. Uruguay's Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin, AS Roma's Greek center-back Kostas Manolas and Paris Saint German's Brazilian center-back Marquinhos are the primary defenders of the team.
Liverpool's Sadio Mane, AC Milan's Spanish winger Suso, Spain's Paulo Sabaria and former Manchester United player Nani form the midfield. Barcelona striker Luis Suarez, who had an excellent outing in El Clasico against Real Madrid in their 5-1 victory, is aptly the centre striker.
RC Celta de Vigo's Iago Aspas and Chelsea's Brazilian speedster Willian complete the starting XI of the team.
Other notable names in the squad include Alexandre Pato who plays in the newly added Chinese Super League, Bayern Leverkusen's Karim Bellarabi and England's Jadon Sancho.
GOALKEEPER
Iker Casillas - GK - FC Porto
DEFENDERS
Diego Godin - CB
Kostas Manolas - CB
Marquinhos - CB
MIDFIELDERS
Sadio Mane - LM
Suso - RM
Pablo Sarabia - CM
Nani - LM
FORWARDS
Luis Suarez - ST
Iago Aspas - ST
Willian - LW
SUBSTITUTES
GK: Ben Foster
CB: Hilton
CDM: Kerem Demirbay
CAM: Alexandre Pato
RM: Djaniny
RW: Karim Bellarabi
ST: Wout Weghorst
RESERVES
CB: Gianluca Mancini
RM: Alphonso Davies
RM: Jadon Sancho
ST: Gyasi Zardes
ST: Billy Sharp