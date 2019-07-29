Efraín Álvarez headlines additions to roster for 2019 MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer(R)

SOCCER: JUN 29 MLS - LA Galaxy at San Jose Earthquakes

NEW YORK: Major League Soccer today announced five additions to the Homegrown Team roster for the 2019 MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer®, as talented players from the youth national teams of the United States, Canada and Mexico are represented on the 24-man roster. Additionally, Homegrown opponent Chivas de Guadalajara’s Under-20 Team announced its traveling roster for the match set to take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 5 p.m. ET (TUDN / Twitter) at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.

The MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer® will be part of an exciting night of action at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. As part of a dual-event ticket, fans will be able to enjoy both the MLS Homegrown Game at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by Target at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are available for purchase at:www.MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

The Homegrown Team additions include midfielders Efraín Álvarez (LA Galaxy) and Clément Bayiha (Montreal Impact), defenders George Campbell (Atlanta United) and Andre Reynolds II (Chicago Fire), and goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes). Withdrawing from the roster are defenders Daniel Kinumbe (Montreal Impact) and Donovan Pines (D.C. United), and goalkeeper Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union). MLS Homegrown Team coach and Orlando City SC Academy Director Marcelo Neveleff will now have 24 skilled players to call upon when facing Chivas.

Álvarez is one of two 17-year-olds on the Homegrown Team roster and has shined for the LA Galaxy this season with two assists over eight matches played. Additionally, Álvarez helped the Mexico Under-17 National Team qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup set to begin in October and has played with several Chivas players throughout the Mexico Youth National Team system. Bayiha has represented Canada at multiple youth national team levels, most recently appearing at the Concacaf U-20 Championship.

At goalkeeper, Marcinkowski represented the United States at the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup, helping the team reach the quarterfinals of the tournament. Reynolds II has represented the United States at numerous Youth National Team levels as well, most recently appearing for the U-19 squad. Campbell has been a mainstay with Atlanta United 2 in the USL Championship and has signed a Homegrown Player contract with Atlanta’s first team that will go into effect January 1, 2020. Álvarez and Marcinkowski appear in their second MLS Homegrown Game presented byEnergizer®, while the remaining 22 players all make their first appearance.

Chivas de Guadalajara’s U-20 team captured the 2018 U-20 Apertura title, and features numerous players that have received time with both the reserve team and the Chivas first team side has captured three titles over the previous three years. This is the second time Chivas has participated in the MLS Homegrown Game presented by Energizer®, previously serving as the opponent in the 2017 contest.

2019 MLS Homegrown Team Roster

Goalkeepers: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Mason Stajduhar (Orlando City SC)

Defenders: George Campbell (Atlanta United), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew SC), Erik McCue (Houston Dynamo), Andre Reynolds II (Chicago Fire), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Efraín Álvarez (LA Galaxy), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Clément Bayiha (Montreal Impact), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Edwin Cerrillo (FC Dallas), Mathieu Choinière (Montreal Impact), Noble Okello (Toronto FC), Thomas Roberts (FC Dallas), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas)

Advertisement

Forwards: Theo Bair (Vancouver Whitecaps FC), Handwalla Bwana (Seattle Sounders FC), Omir Fernandez (New York Red Bulls), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC), Justin Rennicks (New England Revolution)

MLS Homegrown Game History

2018: MLS Homegrown Team 1-1 Tigres UANL U-20s

2017: MLS Homegrown Team 2-2 Chivas de Guadalajara U-20s

2016: MLS Homegrown Team 0-1 Mexico U-20s

2015: MLS Homegrown Team 1(4)-1(5) Club América U-20s

2014: MLS Homegrown Team 0–0 Portland Timbers U-23s