ESPN Deportes to Air 2019 USL Championship Final

TAMPA, Fla. – For the first time in league history, the United Soccer League’s Championship Final is set to air in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. The Spanish language broadcast will kick-off Sunday, November 17th at 7:30 p.m. ET., complementing the English language broadcast which will be aired simultaneously on ESPN2 for the second consecutive season.

In August 2019, the USL confirmed an extension of its broadcast rights deal with ESPN, which will feature USL Championship and League One matches carried on the fan-first platform through the 2022 season. As part of the agreement, the league will see a three-fold rise in the number of games televised annually on ESPN’s networks, including the addition of multiple Spanish-language telecasts on ESPN Deportes and continued coverage on ESPN+, the leading multi-sport, direct-to-consumer video service.

“The 2019 Championship Final is shaping up to be the biggest in league history,” said USL Executive Vice President Court Jeske. “Across the country we’re seeing USL Championship clubs thriving in Spanish-speaking communities, so it’s our pleasure to ensure those fans are given the opportunity to watch the game in the language of their choice.”

“We are pleased to add Spanish-language rights to our existing agreement with the USL,” said Scott Guglielmino, ESPN Senior Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions. “This new agreement provides us with the opportunity to better serve Hispanic soccer fans, who are avid consumers of the sport, across ESPN platforms in English and Spanish.”

The 2018 USL Championship Final, a primetime broadcast that spanned an international reach of more than 50+ countries worldwide, saw Louisville City FC crowned as winner of the USL Championship Final after defeating Western Conference champions, Phoenix Rising FC, in front of a sold-out crowd at Lynn Stadium in Louisville.