Ex-India and Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Shibaji Banerjee passes away

Shibaji Banerjee died after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the age of 68.

Banerjee in action during the match against New York Cosmos (Image Courtesy: EAST BENGAL the REAL POWER Facebook page)

What’s the story?

Former India and Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Shibaji Banerjee passed away last night after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at the age 68. Banerjee is survived by his wife and son.

Mourning the sad demise, former Bagan defender and coach Subrata Bhattacharya said, "It's shocking. I still can't believe it because I had met him just a few hours back at a programme in New Alipore. Things looked absolutely okay and now all of a sudden I hear Shibaji da is no more. I'm in a state of shock.”

In case you did not know...

Shibaji started his football career with Howrah Union, and reached his peak during the period between 1977-85 when he represented Bagan. The green and maroon legend played for Mohun Bagan for 11 years. Banerjee carved a special place for himself in Indian football, when he managed to restrict a knuckleball taken by Brazilian football maestro, Pele, during an exhibition match against New York Cosmos on September 24, 1977.

Winning 34 trophies with the Mariners, the veteran goalkeeper had also never conceded a goal against arch-rivals East Bengal from 1977-80. Banerjee was also a successful club level cricketer having scored a few runs at CAB first division league.

Post retirement, Banerjee served as the sports officer of Calcutta Port Trust and was also a member of Bagan's technical committee. He has also been a vice-president of the CAB.

The heart of the matter

The 68-year old goalkeeper took his final breath last night at his Kolkata residence. Banerjee had earlier attended events in the day but sadly succumbed to a severe cardiac arrest. The club’s flag will remain half mast as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

Reactions

Here are some of the Tweets posted in memory of Shibaji Banerjee.

Sad to hear about passing of popular former football goalkeeper Shibaji Banerjee.My condolences to his family, friends.We lost a grt player — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 19, 2017

Former @Mohun_BaganAC and India Goalkeeper Shibaji Banerjee passes away.Entire @IndianFootball family deeply saddened by his untimely demise pic.twitter.com/SLddP6epTV — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 19, 2017Here are some of the Tweets posted in memory of Shibaji Banerjee.

Our Tribute

Shibaji was one of the most prominent goalkeepers in Indian football during his time. His sad demise is a big loss to the entire sports and football fraternity of Bengal and India. We here at Sportskeeda offer our condolences to the bereaved family.