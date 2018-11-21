Exclusive: “I am still waiting for a national team call-up”, says Gokulam Kerala player Abhishek Das

Avik Roy

Abhishek Das has played every match for Gokulam this season

The life of Abhishek Das has been topsy-turvy so far. The right-back of Gokulam Kerala FC had started his career with East Bengal and played for Mohun Bagan too. He spent two loan stints at Indian Arrows and United Sikkim. He was a part of the title-winning Chennaiyin FC team in 2015.

Now for Gokulam Kerala, Abhishek is having a new experience. The love for football among Keralites is well known and Abhishek is enjoying every bit of it. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Abhishek spoke about everything from his time with both the Kolkata giants to his experience in ISL club Chennaiyin and his future aims.

Q: What made you fall in love with football?

A: My mother played a huge role in shaping up my career. Honestly, we belonged from a poor family. Two of my uncles got jobs by playing football. So my mother insisted to take up football seriously so that I could land a job. I went to Tata Football Academy thereafter. Then I signed for East Bengal and was loaned to Indian Arrows subsequently. So far, it has been a good journey.

Q: This is your first season at Gokulam. How are you feeling at a new club?

A: I am enjoying my first stint with the team already. The players and the management are helping me from the first day. It feels nice to be here.

Q: Say something about your team. Has the coach fixed any target?

A: We have played well last season. This year, we are aiming high. We want to finish in the top two of the league table. We have quality local players. The foreigners are also good. There will be one more foreign addition in our side. After that, the team will get its shape and we hope to fulfil our target.

Q: Why did you shift your base from Kolkata to Kerala?

A: I spent last season with Mohun Bagan. I was playing regularly in the team when Sanjay Sir (former Mohun Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen) was our coach. After Sanjar sir departed, I lost my place in the first team. I didn’t want to leave Kolkata, but I had to since my playing chances were few. I wanted to join a team where I would play on a regular basis. At the same time, Gokulam contacted me and offered to play for their club.

Initially, I didn’t commit myself to the offer as I was negotiating with ISL clubs FC Pune City and NorthEast United. But then I thought there is no guarantee that I could secure a place in ISL clubs too. Gokulam coach Bino George then personally contacted me and said he would assure me a place in his team. I finally agreed to their proposal.

Q: What is the difference between Kolkata and Kerala in terms of football culture?

A: There is no respect for the local players in Kolkata. They work hard and perform well under immense pressure. But if you have one bad day in office, people will criticise you and laugh at you, forgetting all the good performance you have done before. Outstation players get more respect than local players, irrespective of their performance.

The picture is completely different in other states, more so in Kerala. We have 11 local players in our squad. The club does everything to make them confident. The club will always stand beside them. You won’t find that in Kolkata.

But one thing I must say that Sankarlal Sir (Mohun Bagan coach) has given priority to the local players like Sourav (Das), Pintu (Mahata). You can see how much they have improved after playing regularly. You have to give chances to the players to get the best out of him.

Q: You have played for both the Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. Which was your favourite stint?

A: I have played for East Bengal nearly 4.5 years and featured regularly in the team. But Chennaiyin FC offered me a huge contract and I decided to go there. Otherwise, I would’ve stayed there.

I also have some beautiful memories with Mohun Bagan. But I decided to leave since I wasn’t getting enough chances. Especially the way Arijit (Mohun Bagan right-back Arijit Bagui) performed last season, there was little chance scope for me to be included in the starting line-up.

Q: How was your experience with Chennaiyin FC?

A: In my first season with Chennaiyin, I played with some of the greatest stars of the game like Elano Blumer and Mikel Silvestre. We were the champions in my second season and that was a great learning experience for me.

Q: What according to you is the difference between the Indian Super League and I-League?

A: The only difference that I could see is, ISL clubs are far better in terms of infrastructure. But if you go by the standard of play, there is little difference. Of course, the foreigners are good. Especially those who played in the previous four seasons like Elano, Bernard Mendy, Alessandro Nesta were global superstars. We don’t have this kind of foreigners now.

Q: National team coach Stephen Constantine is giving chances to new blood in his team. As you are yet to make your debut in the senior team, what target have you set for yourself in future?

A: I got my maiden call-up when Bob Houghton was the coach. But before I could attend the national camp, Houghton got sacked and Stephen Constantine was appointed as the coach. He rejected the previous list of players which were picked by Houghton.

I played for India in every age group from U-13 to U-23. I even participated in pre-Olympic and Asian Games. Every footballer’s dream is to play for the national team. Now, Constantine is handing the debut to young players. So if I play well in future then I can hope for a national call-up.

Q: Is there any specific target that you’ve set for yourself?

A: For now, I am aiming to play all the 20 games in the league. I have already played all the five matches. I don’t know what will happen in future. I hear the leagues could be merged. If that doesn’t happen, I will try to make a comeback in any of the ISL teams.

Q: Do you want to make a comeback to Kolkata?

A: If I get a chance, then certainly I will.