Farukh Choudhury and Sajid Dhot to replace Nishu Kumar and Udanta Singh at Indian Football Camp in New Delhi

Indian Football Team Coach - Stephen Constantine

What’s the story?

Bengaluru FC starlets, defender Nishu Kumar and winger Udanta Singh have stepped back from partaking in the National football camp that is currently set up at the Ambedkar Stadium in the capital.

In case you didn’t know…

Having made his debut for the Blue Tigers only last year during the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers for next year, Nishu Kumar has eased into Stephen Constantine’s tactics over the last twelve months. Meanwhile, youngster Udanta was seen donning the Indian Blue for the first time back in 2016 against Iran.

Heart of the matter

Bengaluru FC players Nishu Kumar and Udanta Singh have abstained themselves from joining national camp being held in New Delhi. Jamshedpur FC’s Farukh Choudhury accompanied by 20-year-old Mohammad Sajid Dhot have been named as the replacements for the absent players.

The National camp kicked off at the Ambedkar Stadium on Saturday, in New Delhi. If reports are to be believed, Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, namely Bengaluru FC, have not been encouraging their recruits to be a part of the 45-day preparatory camp for the upcoming SAFF Championships in Bangladesh. The tournament is set to kick off on September 4, 2018, while the final will take place on the 15th of the same month. Releasing players for National duty will result in hindrance with club trainings for the upcoming season of the ISL, and therefore, franchises are sceptical of their employees missing out on preparing with the clubs for the same, rather than joining Constantine and co.

What’s next?

The Englishman had selected 34 footballers for the camp, including four names from the Indian Arrows. Being the defending champions of the SAFF Championship, it would be interesting to observe what Coach Constantine has in his bag of tricks to pull off a successful campaign this season.

