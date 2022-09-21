FC Cincinnati vs CD Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22, 2022

FC Cincinnati and CD Guadalajara will go head-to-head at the TQL Stadium in a friendly on Thursday (September 22).

The MLS side are on a ten-game unbeaten run and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Cincinnati maintained their fine run of results, as they fought back a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory at Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

They have now won three of their last four outings in September and are unbeaten in ten MLS games since July. Cincinnati are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, picking up 45 points from 31 games.

Meanwhile, Guadalajara failed to arrest their slump in form, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Club America in last weekend’s Liga MX clash.

That followed a humbling 4-1 loss against Tigres on September 14, which snapped their seven-game unbeaten run. Guadalajara are seventh in the Liga MX Aperture standings, claiming 22 points from 16 games.

FC Cincinnati vs CD Guadalajara Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Cincinnati and Guadalajara, who will both look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

The Mexican outfit lost their last two Liga MX games, scoring twice and conceding six goals.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in their last ten outings, picking up four wins and six draws since July.

Guadalajara have lost their last two friendlies, suffering defeats against Juventus and LA Galaxy in July and August respectively.

Cincinnati are unbeaten in ten home games, stretching back to a 3-2 loss against New England Revolution on May 21.

FC Cincinnati vs CD Guadalajara Prediction

While Guadalajara will look to return to winning ways, their next assignment pits them against a spirited Cincinnati team who are unbeaten in ten games. The MLS outfit should make light work of Guadalajara and claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-1 CD Guadalajara

FC Cincinnati vs CD Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati

Tip 2: First to score - Cincinnati (Cincinnati have opened the scoring in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Cincinnati’s last ten games.)

