FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

FC Cincinnati will welcome Colorado Rapids to the TQL Stadium on Saturday for a matchday nine non-conference MLS fixture.

The home side will have the benefit of an almost capacity crowd for the first time in almost two years, with COVID-19 restrictions having been lifted in Ohio.

The Orange and Blue come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat to the New England Revolution on home turf. Adam Buksa scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute.

Colorado Rapids were emphatic in a 3-0 victory over FC Dallas on their own patch. Keegan Rosenberry set the hosts on their way to victory with his 13th-minute strike in a first half that also saw Diego Rubio miss a penalty.

That win helped the Denver outfit climb up to fourth place in the Western Conference table. FC Cincinnati still occupy the bottom spot in the Eastern Conference, having garnered just four points from six games.

FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Colorado Rapids won their sole fixture against the newly-formed expansion side with a 3-1 victory in June 2019.

The hosts have been in dire form this term, with just one win recorded in their six league fixtures. Rapids, by contrast, are on a positive run and have won four of their last five matches.

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Colorado Rapids form guide: W--L-W-W-W

Counting down the hours ⏳ See you Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/gDjeIIWF9h — TQL Stadium (@TQLStadium) June 18, 2021

FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids Team News

FC Cincinnati

Zico Bailey (hip), Maikel van der Werff (hernia) and Franko Kovacevic (hamstring) have all been ruled out through injuries.

There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: Zico Bailey, Maikel van der Werff, Franko Kovacevic

Suspension: None

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli (ankle) and Steve Beitashour (muscle) are both unavailable for the trip to Ohio.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Robin Fraser.

Injuries: Younes Namli, Steve Beitashour

Suspension: None

FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (5-3-2): Kenneth Vermeer (GK); Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Caleb Stanko, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Luciano Acosta, Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz; Brenner da Silva, Jurgen Locadia

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): William Yarbrough (GK); Samuel Vines, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Jack Price, Nicolas Mezquida; Michael Barrios, Cole Bassett, Jonathan Lewis; Diego Rubio

Get an inside look at how Jaap Stam is preparing for this weekend’s #CINvCOL matchup.@DrinkBODYARMOR | #FCCincy pic.twitter.com/kPblQY5I68 — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) June 17, 2021

FC Cincinnati vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

The home side have simply failed to turn up this season and it is hard to see them getting anything against this rampant Colorado Rapids side.

The two-week break from play might have helped rejuvenate the side and the full backing of their fans could spur Cincinnati on. However, it is far-fetched to expect them to pick up anything here and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the visitors.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 0-2 Colorado Rapids

