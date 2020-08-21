FC Cincinnati vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Cincinnati are hoping to keep their relatively good run going as they host DC United at home tonight. FC Cincinnati looked significantly improved as they took eventual champions Portland Timbers to a shootout in the Round of 16 in the recently concluded MLS is back tournament.

Meanwhile, DC United will be looking to shake off their recent failures as they crashed out of the tournament with 2 draws and 1 loss.

The points garnered from the group stage games will be counted towards the regular season standings and after getting dismantled in the opener 4-0 by Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati's 2 back to back wins have helped them bounce back.

Cincinnati seem to be getting better under the guidance of coach Jaap Stam as evidenced by their last three performances and will be looking to kick on in the same vein. Ahead of the game, Stam said,

“The players are in a good phase,” Stam said about playing matches again. “They are in a good frame of mind and they know what to do.”

Meanwhile, DC United will be desperately looking for more productivity from their attackers like Kamara, Edison Flores and Julian Gressel. With only 18 matches remaining, both teams are aware of the need to plough out as many positive results as they can.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Head-to-Head

FC Cincinnati and DC United have squared up against each other just twice so far. FC Cincinnati have never defeated DC United with the latter having won their first encounter 4-1. The second game between the teams ended in a 0-0 draw.

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-L-W-W-L

DC United form guide: L-W-D-D-L

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Team News

As for Cincinnati, Jaap Stam has assured that Jurgen Locadia is no longer injured and will be available against DC United. Spencer Richey is out and Jimmy McLaughlin is unlikely to feature due to a knee injury.

Injured: Spencer Richey

Doubtful: Jimmy McLaughlin

Suspended: None

For DC United, Paul Arriola is out with a knee injury while Felipe Martins misses out due to suspension.

Injured: Paul Arriola

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Felipe Martins

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Predicted Lineups

FC Cincinnati predicted XI : Przemysław Tytoń, Andrew Gutman, Tom Petterrson, Kendall Waston, Mathieu Deplagne, Haris Medunjanin, Frankie Amaya, Siem de Jong, Joe Gyau, Yuya Kubo and Adrien Regattin

DC United predicted XI: Bill Hamid, Joseph Mora, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Júnior Moreno, Russell Canouse, Yamil Asad, Flores, Julian Gressel and Ulises Segura

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Prediction

FC Cincinnati have looked in better shape than DC United over the recent weeks. However, despite their recent losses DC United have been a difficult team to knock down and they will put on a fight tonight as well.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-1 DC United