FC Cincinnati vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

The two bottom clubs in the Eastern Conference of the MLS face off on Sunday night at the Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, where the hosts FC Cincinnati entertain DC United.

Both teams plugged big losing streaks in their last game, but it was Cincinnati who came up with the more commendable result - a 2-1 win over Columbus Crew.

DC United have not won in their last nine MLS matches, with things having gotten a bit desperate for them through the course of this season.

During this nine-match winless run, DC United have managed to pick up only three points, which has left them rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference Standings.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Head-to-Head

Cincinnati are yet to beat DC United in the three fixtures that they have played against each other. DC United have won once, while the other two matches between these two sides have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met, they played out a 0-0 draw at the Nippert Stadium in August.

FC Cincinnati form guide: W-L-L-L-L

DC United form guide: D-L-L-L-L

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Team News

Injuries have been a big issue for FC Cincinnati this season, and manager Jaap Stam has some problems to deal with prior to this game as well.

Greg Garza and Jurgen Locadia are both expected to continue on the sidelines before with problems that have kept them out for a while. Cincinnati's Costa Rican captain Kendall Waston picked up an injury last week, which has ruled him out as well. Tom Pettersson is out too, with an illness.

Injuries: Greg Garza, Jurgen Locadia, Kendall Waston, Tom Pettersson

Suspensions: None

Paul Arriola and Felipe both ruptured their anterior cruciate ligament, and are long-terms absentees. Mohamed Abu, Steve Birnbaum and Ulises Segura will continue to miss out as well.

Injuries: Paul Arriola, Felipe, Mohamed Abu, Ulises Segura and Steve Birnbaum

Suspensions: None

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Spencer Richey; Nick Hagglund, Maikel van der Werff, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Andrew Gutman; Frankie Amaya, Haris Medunjanin; Joe Gyau, Allan Cruz, Yuya Kubo; Brandon Vazquez

DC United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Bill Hamid; Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines, Frederic Brilliant, Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Canouse, Yamil Asad, Junior Moreno, Gelmin Rivas, Erik Sorga

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Prediction

There is not much form to speak of for either side, with both enduring runs of losses in recent times.

But Cincinnati's win against Columbus Crew is bound to have been a huge shot in the arm, which is why we are predicting that they will win again, against the Eastern Conference basement dwellers on Sunday.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-0 DC United