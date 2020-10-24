FC Cincinnati vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Cincinnati host Minnesota United in the MLS on Saturday night at the Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, with the hosts in desperate form, and in immediate need of a turnaround.

In their last game, also at home, FC Cincinnati lost 2-1 to DC United, who are the only side below them in the MLS Eastern Conference Standings.

Minnesota United are still well-placed to make the playoffs from the Western Conference, but their recent form is atrocious, with the Loons having not won any of their last four MLS games - the most recent being a 2-2 draw at home against Houston Dynamo.

FC Cincinnati vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

These two sides have faced each other three times before, including once earlier this month. FC Cincinnati have never beaten Minnesota United, and have lost the last two games, including the most recent one 2-0.

Last season, Minnesota United had beaten FC Cincinnati by a massive 7-1 margin.

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-W-L-L-L

Minnesota United form guide: D-D-L-L-W

FC Cincinnati vs Minnesota United Team News

Injuries continue to plague the FC Cincinnati squad this season, with manager Jaap Stam still having to juggle his squad with key players missing.

Greg Garza and Jurgen Locadia are still not fit enough to return to the first team. Their captain Kendall Waston is unlikely to return to action in this game. The one good news is that Tom Pettersson is once again likely to be available for selection.

Injuries: Greg Garza, Jurgen Locadia, Kendall Waston, Tom Pettersson

Suspensions: None

Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla and Greg Ranjitsingh are all still ruled out for Minnesota United.

Injuries: Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla and Greg Ranjitsingh

Suspensions: None

FC Cincinnati vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Spencer Richey; Nick Hagglund, Maikel van der Werff, Saad Abdul-Salaam, Andrew Gutman; Frankie Amaya, Haris Medunjanin; Joe Gyau, Allan Cruz, Yuya Kubo; Brandon Vazquez

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Métanire; Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Aaron Schoenfield

FC Cincinnati vs Minnesota United Prediction

Both sides come into this game in absolutely awful form, but Minnesota are definitely the side with more pedigree, and the ones who have had a better season.

That is why we are predicting a Minnesota United win.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 0-2 Minnesota United