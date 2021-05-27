FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

FC Cincinnati aim to build on last week’s performance and grab consecutive wins in the MLS when they host the New England Revolution at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors head into the game off the back of a comfortable 3-1 win over New York Red Bulls and will look to maintain their impressive start to the season.

Cincinnati picked up their first win of the season last time out as they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 victory away to CF Montreal.

After being on the back foot for most of the game, Jürgen Locadia and Exon Gustavo Vallecilla scored to cancel out Djordje Mihailovic’s opener and hand the visitors a comeback win.

Prior to that, Jaap Stam’s men had suffered three straight losses and picked up just one point from their opening four games.

While Cincinnati remain rooted at the bottom of the league table, they have moved level on points with Chicago Fire and three points behind 19th-placed Vancouver.

In stark contrast, New England Revolution continued their superb start to the campaign by beating New York Red Bulls 3-1 last Sunday.

Andres Reyes gave the Bulls the lead after just seven minutes, but Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan and Adam Buksa were on target to turn the game around and give New England Revolution their fourth win of the season.

Bruce Arena’s men have now picked up seven points from their last three games, after claiming two wins and one draw since their 2-0 loss to Nashville.

This upturn in form has helped New England Revolution move up to second in the log, three points behind league leaders Seattle Sounders.

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

This is the third meeting between Cincinnati and New England Revolution across all competitions. The two sides have picked up one win, while one game has ended all square.

Their last encounter came back in 2019, when New England Revolution claimed a comfortable 2-0 victory.

FC Cincinnati Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

New England Revolution Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Team News

FC Cincinnati

The hosts will be without the services of Tom Pettersson (achilles), Maikel van der Werff (hernia) and Franko Kovacevic (hamstring) through injuries.

Injured: Tom Pettersson, Maikel van der Werff, Franko Kovacevic

Suspended: None

New England Revolution

Collin Verfurth, Christian Mafla and Luis Alberto Caicedo will sit out the game as they all nurse abdominal problems.

Injured: Collin Verfurth, Christian Mafla, Luis Alberto Caicedo

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenneth Vermeer; Ronald Mattarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Calvin Harris, Yuya Kubo, Allan Cruz, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner da Silva

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-5-1): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Maciel, Matt Polster, Carles Gil, Tajon Buchanan, Arnor Ingvi Traustason; Adam Buksa

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Prediction

After a shaky start to the new campaign, Cincinnati will be desperate to get their season up and running by claiming all three points.

However, given their difference in current form, we expect the visitors to emerge victorious in this fixture.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 0-2 New England Revolution