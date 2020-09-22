FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Cincinnati welcome Philadelphia Union in their upcoming MLS fixture at the Nippert Stadium on Wednesday night. The hosts pulled off a late 1-0 away win over New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday and now face the in-form Philadelphia Union at home.

Union have won four of their previous five fixtures and head into the game having recorded a resounding 4-1 away win over Montreal Impact. They are currently second in the Eastern Conference with 24 points.

In this clash between two sides from the opposite end of the table, the visitors clearly have the upper hand and can make quick work of the hosts on Wednesday night.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

FC Cincinnati only joined the MLS in 2019 and thus have only faced Philadelphia Union twice. In both of those meetings, one at the Nippert Stadium and the other at the Subaru Park, it was the Philadelphia Union who came out on top, inflicting 2-0 losses on Cincinnati.

In terms of recent form, Union have enjoyed a better run than their opponents. They have scored 14 goals in their last five games and have let in only three goals. Cincinnati have found it hard to find the back of the net this season, having only scored twice in their last seven outings.

FC Cincinnati form guide: D-D-L-L-W

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-W-L-W-W

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Team News

FC Cincinnati

There are some concerns for head coach Jaap Stam heading into the fixture, as midfielder Jimmy McLaughlin and defender Saad Abdul-Salaam are out of the game due to injuries.

Striker Siem de Jong is a doubt for the game as he sat out their previous fixture against New York Red Bulls due to an undisclosed injury. A piece of good news is that right-back Mathieu Deplagne will be available again after serving a one-game suspension last time around.

New signings Álvaro Barreal and Kamohelo Mokotjo will only be allowed to join the squad after completing all the necessary documentation. Przemysław Tytoń travelled back to Poland for personal reasons and is now back in Cincinnati in quarantine but will be unavailable for the game.

Injured: Jimmy McLaughlin (knee), Saad Abdul-Salaam (ankle)

Doubtful: Siem de Jong (undisclosed)

Unavailable: Kamohelo Mokotjo (No work permit), Álvaro Barreal (No work permit), Przemysław Tytoń (quarantined)

Suspended: None

Philadelphia Union

Jim Curtin is set to be without the defensive duo of Jack Elliott and Kai Wagner, while Aurelien Collin, Sergio Santos, Raymon Gaddis and Ilsinho are all doubtful. Jose Martinez will be back from his one-game suspension and will resume his place in front of the back four, meaning Olivier Mbaizo will sit out with Warren Creavalle moving in at right-back.

Injured: Jack Elliott (undisclosed), Kai Wagner (leg)

Doubtful: Aurelien Collin (leg), Sergio Santos (leg), Raymon Gaddis (undisclosed) and Ilsinho (undisclosed)

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (3-5-2): Spencer Richey; Mathieu Deplagne, Nick Hagglund, Kendall Waston; Frankie Amaya, Haris Medunjanin, Andrew Gutman, Joe Gyau, Yuya Kubo; Jürgen Locadia, Brandon Vazquez

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Andre Blake; Matthew Real, Jakob Glesnes, Mark McKenzie, Warren Creavalle; Jose Martinez; Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Brenden Aaronson; Kacper Przybylko, Andrew Wooten

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

FC Cincinnati are yet to find the back of the net against Philadelphia Union and, given their current form, it seems the status quo will be retained. Both sides are coming off a win but when these two sides meet on Wednesday, it is expected that Philadelphia Union will take away all three points from the game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 0-2 Philadelphia Union