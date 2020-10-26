FC Cincinnati vs Sporting KC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Cincinnati square off against Sporting KC at Nippert Stadium on Wednesday night in their upcoming MLS fixture.

This inter-conference matchup between the Eastern Conference laggards and the Western Conference leaders should make for an interesting watch.

There's a new team in first in the West. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Gj48oIUG99 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 25, 2020

FC Cincinnati are winless in their last eight games, losing six of those while Sporting's 4-0 win over Colorado Rapids last time out put them right at the top of the Western Conference standings.

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting KC Head-to-Head

FC Cincinnati and Sporting KC have clashed only once in the MLS, with their first and only meeting taking place at the Nippert Stadium in April last year.

That game ended in a 1-1 draw with Darren Mattocks and Gianluca Busio scoring the goals for the hosts and visitors respectively.

A tough one tonight at Nippert Stadium.#CINvMIN Match Highlights: pic.twitter.com/hLusPMvfmO — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) October 25, 2020

FC Cincinnati form guide: L-L-W-L-L

Sporting KC form guide: W-D-L-W-W

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting KC Team News

FC Cincinnati will be without Mathieu Deplagne, Greg Garza, Przemysław Tytoń and Saad Abdul-Salaam for Wednesday's game on account of injuries. Head coach Jaap Stam needs to make some changes to his side, having scored 11 goals this season.

Injuries: Mathieu Deplagne (hip), Greg Garza (undisclosed), Saad Abdul-Salaam (hamstring), Przemysław Tytoń (leg)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Felipe Gutierrez and Graham Zusi are long term absentees for Sporting KC, with Zusi being ruled out for a further five months after undergoing a successful foot surgery on Wednesday.

Peter Vermes will have a full squad at his disposal for the game apart from the two long-term absentees as the Wizards look to maintain their spot at the top of the Western Conference table.

Injuries: Felipe Gutierrez (knee), Graham Zusi (foot)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting KC Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Spencer Richey; Nick Hagglund, Zico Bailey, Tom Pettersson, Andrew Gutman; Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo; Frankie Amaya, Joe Gyau, Álvaro Barreal; Jürgen Locadia

Sporting KC predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Matt Besler, Andreu Fontàs, Amadou Dia; Gadi Kinda, Ilie, Johnny Russell; Gerso, Gianluca Busio, Alan Pulido

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting KC Prediction

FC Cincinnati have struggled in the final third and are the worst-performing team in the tournament in front of the goal. In their last 10 games, they have scored only five goals and have let in 16 goals.

Sporting KC are in great form at the moment and should not face any problems in recording their first-ever MLS win over FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Prediction FC Cincinnati 0-2 Sporting KC