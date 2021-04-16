FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

FC Dallas and Colorado Rapids will trade tackles at Toyota Stadium on Sunday in the opening fixture of the Western Conference in MLS 2021.

This will be both sides' first competitive fixture in over four months. Dallas were last in action in the the semi-final of the Western Conference last season where they lost 1-0 to Seattle Sounders. Shane O'Neill scored the decisive goal in the 49th minute.

Colorado Rapids fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Minnesota United in the first round of the playoffs. Kevin Molino scored a brace to power the hosts to victory.

Both sides will be keen to get all three points to kickstart their MLS campaign on a bright note.

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other on 67 occasions in the past and FC Dallas have a better record.

The Texas outfit have 29 wins to their name, while Colorado Rapids were victorious on 19 occasions. The two sides shared the spoils in 19 games.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2020 when Harold Mosquera starred with a hat-trick to power FC Dallas to a 4-1 victory on home turf.

FC Dallas form guide (friendlies): W-D-W-D-W

Colorado Rapids form guide (friendlies): W-W

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Team News

FC Dallas

FC Dallas have no known injury or suspension concerns.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Colorado Rapids

The visitors are reporting for the new MLS season with a clean bill of health. Head coach Robin Fraser has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer (GK); Jose Martinez, Bressan, Ryan Hollingshead, Eddie Munjuoma; Bryan Acosta, Andres Ricuarte, Tanner Tessman; Jesus Ferreira, Ema Twumasi, Franco Jara

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Clint Irwin (GK); Drew Moor, Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar; Nicolas Benezet, Michael Barrios; Jonathan Lewis, Yaya Toure, Braian Glavan; Diego Rubio

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

FC Dallas have been one of the most active MLS clubs in pre-season and have not tasted defeat in any of their six warm-up games. The fact that this is the opening game of the new season means that both sides will give their all to start the campaign on a high.

FC Dallas are favorites heading into this one and have the better players. We are predicting a victory for the hosts.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-0 Colorado Rapids