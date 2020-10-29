FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020 

FC Dallas will welcome Houston Dynamo to the Toyota Stadium on Saturday, with three points at stake in the MLS.

The hosts currently sit sixth on the Western Conference table, with 28 points picked up from 19 matches, while Dynamo are in 11th place with 21 points earned from 21 matches.

FC Dallas defeated Inter Miami 2-1 in their most recent MLS fixture, while Houston Dynamo fell to a 2-1 away defeat to LAFC.

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides and Dallas have the slightly better head-to-head record.

The Texas outfit won 16 previous matches, scoring 67 and conceding 60, while Houston Dynamo have 13 wins to their name, with 14 matches in the past having ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting between the pair came earlier this month when goals from Carlos Darwin Quintero and Darwin Ceren gave Houston Dynamo a 2-0 home win.

FC Dallas form guide: D-L-W-L-D

Houston Dynamo form guide: W-L-L-D-D

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Team News

FC Dallas

The visitors have three players ruled out through injury, with Harold Santiago Mosquera (knock), Bryan Acosta (Hamstring) and Paxton Pomykal (hip) all sidelined and unavailable ahead of this game.

There are no suspension concerns for The Hoops.

Injuries: Harold Santiago Mosquera, Paxton Pomykal, Bryan Acosta

Suspensions: None

Houston Dynamo

The visitors will be without Michael Salazar, who has been ruled out with a long-term knee injury. Left-back Adam Lundqvist is also sidelined, serving a suspension after receiving a red card.

Injury: Michael Salzar

Suspension: Adam Lundqvist

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer, John Nelson, Reto Ziegler, Bressan, Bryan Reynolds; Tanner Tessman, Thiago Dos Santos; Ricardo Pepi, Brandon Servania, Fafa Picault; Franco Jara

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marco Maric; Kyle Adams, Maynor Figueroa, Victor Cabrera, Zarek Valentin; Jose Rodriguez, Matias Vera, Darwin Ceren; Darwin Quintero, Mauro Manotas, Ariel Lassiter

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

The home side have been in much better form than Houston Dynamo throughout the season and are all but certain to secure a playoff spot.

Despite this, the visitors have what it takes to spring an upset but FC Dallas will fancy their chances of picking up a victory to avenge their loss earlier in October.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-0 Houston Dynamo