FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

City bragging rights will be on the line when FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo trade tackles at Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts were rampant in their 4-1 victory over Portland Timbers last Sunday. Matheus Bressan, Andres Ricaurte and Jader O'Brian all scored in the first half, while Dante Sealy added the icing to the cake with an 85th-minute goal.

Houston Dynamo played out a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on home turf. Corey Baird and Tyler Pasher got on the scoresheet to ensure the sides shared the spoils.

The Texas Derby will pit two city rivals who are only separated by goal difference in the MLS 2021 Western Conference table. FC Dallas sit one spot higher than Houston Dynamo by virtue of having a better goal difference.

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head

This will be the 46th iteration of the Texas Derby. FC Dallas have a slightly better record with 17 wins and 14 draws to their name, while Houston Dynamo have secured 14 wins in the past.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2020 when Fabrice Picault scored a brace to power FC Dallas to a 3-0 home victory.

The two sides have picked up four points from their three MLS games to date. They will be looking to pick up all three points in this encounter to avoid falling further off the pace.

FC Dallas form guide: W-L-D

Houston Dynamo form guide: D-L-W

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Team News

FC Dallas

The hosts have forward Jesus Ferreira ruled out with a shoulder injury. There are no suspension concerns for FC Dallas.

Injury: Jesus Ferreira

Suspension: None

Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo do not have any suspension or injury concerns to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Phelipe Megiolaro (GK); Ryan Hollingshead, Jose Martinez, Matheus Bressen, Eddie Munjoma; Bryan Acosta, Tanner Tessman; Freddy Vargas, Andreas Ricaurte, Jader O'Brian; Ricardo Pepi

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Maric (GK); Adan Lundqvist, Boniek Garcia, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Tyler Pasher, Memo Rodriguez, Fabrice Picault; Maximiliano Urruti

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

With bragging rights, the El Capitán cannon, as well as three points on the line, both sides will give their all to secure the victory.

FC Dallas are slight favorites, but Houston Dynamo have the wherewithal to get the job done away from home. However, we are predicting a victory for the hosts, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: FC Dallas 2-1 Houston Dynamo