FC Dallas vs Minnesota United FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Dallas and Minnesota United FC, two teams vying for a top-four spot in the MLS Western Conference, clash for the third time this year on Sunday night at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

In their two earlier meetings this year, both teams won their respective home games and now it is up to FC Dallas to take the lead in the head-to-head record before they square off again in November.

Dallas are sixth in the standings and a win against The Loons will help them move up the table to fourth, displacing Minnesota United. The hosts are winless in their four previous fixtures and will be looking to get back to winning ways against a side that has conceded 21 goals in 16 games thus far.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United FC Head-to-Head

FC Dallas are one of the 10 charter clubs of the MLS and have appeared in the competition regularly since 1996. Minnesota, on the other hand, joined the league in 2017 and for this reason, the sides have only met eight times in MLS fixtures.

Dallas have a superior head-to-head record against their northern rivals, winning five of the eight matches while Minnesota won the remaining three games. Interestingly, both sides have recorded all of their victories at home and thus possess a 100% record against their opponents on home turf.

Both clubs have endured a similar run of form heading into the fixture as they have only managed one win in their previous five outings.

FC Dallas form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Columbus Crew form guide: D-W-D-L-D

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United FC Team News

Head coach Luci Gonzalez will have an almost full-strength squad to choose from in this fixture as none of his players were called up for international duty in the ongoing UEFA Nations League and FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

They will be without Paxton Pomykal, who underwent successful hip surgery last month and will be in recovery for the next five months. Colombian winger Santiago Mosquera also remains out due to a hip injury he picked up in their 0-0 draw against Orlando City.

Injured: Santiago Mosquera (undisclosed), Paxton Pomykal (hip)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Jan Gregus is the only player from Minnesota United FC to receive a callup from his national team

Minnesota United FC have one of the lengthiest injury lists in the league and, on top of that, they have one player suspended and another out on international duty heading into the fixture against Dallas.

Tyler Miller, Ike Opara, Luis Amarilla and Greg Ranjitsingh are all on the treatment table while Osvldo Alonso is a doubt. Jan Gregus is with the Slovakia national team, taking part in their Nations League campaign.

They welcome back defender Chase Gasper after he served a one-game suspension in their draw against Nashville in midweek.

Injured: Tyler Miller (hip), Ike Opara (injured), Luis Amarilla (ankle), Greg Ranjitsingh (knee)

Doubtful: Osvaldo Alonso (hamstring)

Suspended: None

International Duty: Jan Gregus (Slovakia)

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United FC Predicted XI

FC Dallas predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Bryan Reynolds, Reto Ziegler, Matt Hedges; Tanner Tessmann, Bryan Acosta; Andrés Ricaurte, Fafa Picault, Michael Barrios; Franco Jara

Minnesota United FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dayne St. Clair; Chase Gasper, Michael Boxall, Jose Aja, Romain Métanire; Jacori Hayes, Hassani Dotson; Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Kevin Molino; Kei Kamara

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United FC Prediction

Minnesota United have let in 21 goals this season but have managed to keep a clean sheet in their previous three games, thanks to the performances of Dayne St. Clair.

Both teams have scored only two goals in their previous three outings and it the effectiveness of the teams in the final third will therefore play a huge role in determining the outcome of this game.

All the previous meetings between the two clubs have produced decisive results, but given their current form, it seems the game at the Toyota Stadium will probably end in a goalless draw.

Prediction - FC Dallas 0-0 Minnesota United FC