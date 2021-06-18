FC Dallas vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Two of the lowest-placed Western Conference teams, FC Dallas and Minnesota United, will lock horns on Saturday as the MLS returns following the international break.

Both FC Dallas and Minnesota United have had rather forgettable starts to their 2021 MLS seasons. FC Dallas are winless in their last four matches with their latest outing ending in a 3-0 loss at the hands of the Colorado Rapids.

FC Dallas showed a lot of promise in their 4-1 thumping of the Portland Timbers but have struggled since and lost two of their last four. They lost to their Saturday opponents in May as well, with Robin Lod scoring a dramatic winner in the dying embers of the game.

But Luchi Gonzalez's side will now play three matches at home and they will want to make the most of the opportunity to get back to winning ways. Their current position on the Western Conference table is worrying. But it's interesting to note that they're still just three points behind the Portland Timbers, who occupy the final playoff position.

Meanwhile, Minnesota United seem to be on the road to recovery after losing all four of their opening matches. The Loons are unbeaten in three games since and have beaten their Saturday opponents and the Vancouver Whitecaps in recent weeks. Their latest match ended in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

FC Dallas and Minnesota United have clashed 10 times till date. Both sides have shared the spoils with five wins apiece. The last time the two sides squared off was in May when Minnesota United won the game 1-0.

The Loons have won all three of their last meetings against FC Dallas.

FC Dallas form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Minnesota United form guide: L-L-W-W-D

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Team News

FC Dallas

FC Dallas Szabolcs Schön on international duty with Hungary. Kyle Zobeck is unavailable as he is recovering from an injury to his quadriceps. Matt Hedges and Phelipe are doubts for this one.

Brandon Servania and Justin Che have returned from their loan spells in Europe and striker Jesus Ferreira has returned to training and is in contention for a starting spot.

Injuries: Kyle Zobeck

Doubtful: Matt Hedges and Phelipe

Suspensions: None

Minnesota United

Robin Lod, Jan Gregus and Jukka Raitala are all on international duty. Ike Opara continues to be sidelined while Emanuel Reynoso and Ethan Finlay could feature after recovering from knee injuries.

Injuries: Ike Opara

Doubtful: Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay

Suspensions: None

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Predicted Lineups

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer (GK); John Nelson, Jose Martinez, Bressan, Ryan Hollingshead; Tanner Tessmann, Bryan Acosta; Andres Ricaurte, Jader Obrian, Freddy Vargas; Franco Jara

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper, Bakaye, Michael Boxall, Romaine Metanire; Jacori Hayes, Wil Trapp; Hassani Dotson, Juan Agudelo, Ramon Abila; Adrien Hunou

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United Prediction

FC Dallas have been in poor form and were thrashed by the Colorado Rapids in their latest outing. Minnesota United have enjoyed an upturn in form and have been the dominant side in the latest meetings between the two sides. The Loons are likely to go home with all three points this time.

Prediction: FC Dallas 0-2 Minnesota United

