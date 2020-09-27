FC Dallas vs Orlando City SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2020

FC Dallas host Orlando City SC in an MLS regular season clash on Sunday evening. Both sides are in a very decent run of form, and are near the top of the standings in their respective conferences.

FC Dallas are fourth in the Western Conference, two points behind leaders Seattle Sounders. In the East, Orlando City currently find themselves in second place, with 25 points. They are currently five points behind Columbus Crew, who are on course to win the MLS Supporters' Shield for this season.

FC Dallas vs Orlando City SC Head-to-Head

These two teams have faced each other only five times before, with FC Dallas winning on three of those occasions. Orlando City SC have only won one game against FC Dallas.

Orlando are definitely the side in better form coming into this game. They are unbeaten in their last five games, and it is that form which has helped them rise up the Eastern Conference Standings.

In their last game, they beat Sporting KC 2-1. FC Dallas, on the other hand, had a three-match winning run snapped in their last game. They lost 1-0 to strugglers Atlanta United, in a shock result in midweek.

FC Dallas form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Orlando City form guide: W-W-W-D-D

Advertisement

FC Dallas vs Orlando City SC Team News

FC Dallas

"I'm not here to feel sorry for anybody, and we need to move forward."



Go behind-the-scenes of our last match with 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐲 pic.twitter.com/H27Qdl22Am — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 26, 2020

Bryan Acosta returns from suspension after missing the loss to Atlanta. Paxton Pomykal is ruled out of this game, due to a groin injury.

Injuries: Paxton Pomykal

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Orlando City SC

Dom Dwyer and Joao Moutinho are both unavailable, with knee and groin injuries respectively.

Injured: Dom Dwyer and Joao Moutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas vs Orlando City SC Predicted Lineups

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer, John Nelson, Reto Ziegler, Matt Hedges, Bryan Reynolds; Tanner Tessman, Thiago Dos Santos; Santiago Mosquera, Brandon Servania, Fafa Picault; Franco Jara

Orlando City SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pedro Gallese; Ruan Gregorio Teixeira, Antonio Carlos, Rodrigo Schlegel, Kyle Smith; Junior Urso, Sebas Mendez; Mauricio Pereyra, Christopher Mueller, Nani; Daryl Dike

FC Dallas vs Orlando City Prediction

FC Dallas have home advantage in a tie between two teams in excellent form heading into this fixture, but Orlando City are flying, and will take some stopping. Dallas also have a loss to shake off their system, but we expect Orlando City ti ride their wave of momentum, and win this game. .

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 Orlando City