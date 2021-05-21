FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake will trade tackles at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, with three points on the line in the MLS.
The hosts come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Minnesota United. Robin Lod scored the match-winning goal in the last seconds of the game.
Real Salt Lake could not be separated in a goalless draw with Nashville SC on home turf last week.
That stalemate left the Claret and Cobalt in seventh place on the Western Conference log, while FC Dallas are in 12th spot, having garnered five points from five games played to date.
FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head
The two sides have met on 43 occasions in the past and FC Dallas have a much better record with 21 wins to their name. Real Salt Lake were victorious in 12 games, while 10 previous matches ended in stalemates.
Their most recent meeting came on 25 October 2020 when they could not be separated in a goalless stalemate.
The hosts have been wildly inconsistent this season and have picked up just one win from five games played to date. Real Salt Lake have two wins from four.
FC Dallas form guide: L-D-W-L-D
Real Salt Lake form guide: D-L-W-W
FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Team News
FC Dallas
Three players are unavailable for the hosts due to injury. Kyle Zobeck (muscle), Nkosi Burgess (muscle) and Jesus Ferreira (shoulder) have all been ruled out.
There are no suspension concerns for the Hoops.
Injuries: Kyle Zobeck, Jesus Ferreira, Nkosi Burgess
Suspension: None
Real Salt Lake
Midfielder Everton Luiz has been ruled out for the visitors with a knock. However, there are no suspended players for Real Salt Lake.
Injury: Everton Luiz
Suspension: None
FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI
FC Dallas Predicted XI (3-4-3): Phelipe Megiolaro (GK); Jose Martinez, Matheus Bressan, Matt Hedges; Ryan Hollingshead, Tanner Tessman, Bryan Acosta, Eddie Munjoma; Andres Ricaurte, Jader Obrian, Franco Jara
Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa (GK); Donny Toia, Justen Glad, Erik Holt, Andrew Brody; Damir Kreilach, Ruiz; Justin Meram, Albert Rusnak, Anderson Julio; Rubio Rubin
FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake Prediction
FC Dallas have struggled to get going this term but still have enough time and quality to make the season a success.
Real Salt Lake have been more consistent and we are predicting a narrow victory for the visitors.
Prediction: FC Dallas 1-2 Real Salt Lake