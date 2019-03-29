×
FC Goa's Carlos Pena optimistic of team's chances in Hero Super Cup 2019

FC Goa Official
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
87   //    29 Mar 2019, 15:55 IST

Carlos Pena, FC Goa defender
Carlos Pena, FC Goa defender

Goa, March 29, 2019: It’s amazing how different the beginning and the end of a day can be. The 17th of March saw the Gaurs wake up with a new sense of belief and optimism with the final of the ISL knocking on the doors.

That evening the Mumbai Football Arena being painted Orange as FC Goa fans from around the country made the stadium their second home. The joyous chants filled the air - in expectation of the delights that were to come.

By the time the referee blew the whistle at the end of 120 minutes of action. The joyous raptures had turned into murmurings and sighs of disappointment. It was again a case of ‘so close and yet so far’ for FC Goa.

The pain was felt by all and none more than the players who gave their all on the pitch.

Carlos Peña has been pivotal to Goa’s success this season and he feels that the Super Cup gives the Gaurs an opportunity to end the season on a high.

“The days following the final were tough. We were very excited heading into the game, but I think with the passage of time we will value what we achieved,” stated the veteran defender ahead of the Super Cup.

"Now we want to turn a page and put in a good performance in the Super Cup.

“This competition is very important for the club, for our fans, and of course for us. We want to forget our loss in ISL Final by winning this trophy.

“We want to show everybody that we are a side capable of not only playing good football but also winning a trophy.”

The Spaniard further added that ‘trust’ in the team, their individual abilities and mostly on their philosophy to get the Gaurs their coveted first trophy.

FC Goa will take the field at the Round of 16 stage against the Indian Arrows on 30th March for their first game of the tournament.

About FC Goa

FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League. The club is one of the most consistently successful teams in the competition. The Gaurs have reached the semis in two occasions and the final in 2015. FC Goa is currently the highest scoring side in league history.

Co-owned by Mr Jaydev Mody, Mr Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Mr Ashish Kapadia, Mr Akshay Tandon and Mr Virat Kohli, the club has over the years produced talents such as Mandar Rao Desai, Princeton Rebello and Manvir Singh who have represented India at various age levels as well as the senior team.

Super Cup 2019 Indian Arrows Football FC Goa Carlos Pena Indian Football
FC Goa Official
OFFICIAL
Home of the Gaurs, 2015 ISL Runners-up and 4-time Semifinalists
