FC Goa launches new home jersey for the 2019/20 season

sean.faia FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 44 // 25 Sep 2019, 17:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Goa launched their home jersey for the 2019/20 season in an event conducted in at the Bambolim Athletic Ground here in Goa in the presence of India’s biggest youth icon, FC Goa co-owner and Captain of the Indian national cricket team Virat Kohli.

A crowd of near 3000 was in attendance as the Gaurs also launched their new jersey and Annual Campaign named ‘Be Goa’. The campaign gives strength to the ideology of FC Goa’s footballing philosophy which inculcates a winning spirit along with the having the courage to play with a style that truly embodies ‘the beautiful game’. It also promotes the Goan people’s spirit of being unapologetically themselves. It backs the idea to have the courage to be different and being the face of change in Indian football through their robust program of youth development which has seen a number of names climbing the ladder and getting themselves into the first team.

The jersey this time has transcended to completely orange – a colour which finds familiarity in the state renowned for its beaches and picturesque sunsets. The transition represents the evolution of the cub in the past few years whilst the gradient moving upwards on the design embodies the aim for better days ahead.

Speaking at the event, Mr Virat Kohli stated, “It’s always great to come back to Goa. The fans here are so passionate about football and crazy for FC Goa. Coming back here, always gives me hope that the sports culture can truly be built in this country. The houses, the cars are adorned with the club colours. It’s truly brilliant.

“The team is in great shape. They have been doing brilliantly the last two seasons with the Super Cup win it was just another validation of the process,” added Virat. “What is really amazing is the work that goes on beyond the first team. The youth structure is firmly in place and the club is looking to be trailblazers in youth development and grassroots. In terms of philosophy, style of play and success, I am happy where we are at, but we can’t afford to be myopic in Indian football. There is still a long way to go and we aim to be the face of change in Indian football.”

FC Goa players along with Virat Kohli sporting the new jersey