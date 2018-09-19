ISL 2018/19: FC Goa return from Spain to hero's welcome

After a successful pre-season campaign in Spain, FC Goa's welcome at the airport by fans was fuelled with all pomp and joy. The Gaurs arrived on Monday, with the exception of Moroccan midfielder Hugo Bohmous and head coach Sergio Lobera.

Even at the wee hours of the night, 2 am to be precise, fans flocked to Dabolim International Airport to catch a glimpse of their heroes returning from Spain after their successful pre-season camp at La Manga Club.

FC Goa won all 4 pre-season friendlies, the notable one being against Segunda División B division team Cartagena B which the Gaurs won 0-20.

Fan groups present to welcome the team were The Gaur Army, FC Goa Fan Club and East Lower Army, who have been recently recognised as the "Official Supporters Club" by FC Goa.

Also present was drummer Carlos Gonsalves and his team of percussionists from the brass band who have been stirring up the crowd at Fatorda stadium since ISL season one.

"It's important to show your support to the team during their highs and lows. The preseason has been great and we are sure that the team will try their best to hold on to that winning streak," asserted Gonsalves.

FC Goa is proud to recognize @eastlowerarmy @fcgoafanclub & @gaurarmy as our official supporters clubs!

Let our roar be heard for miles! 🙌

#ForcaGoa pic.twitter.com/XG16P4qgYy — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) September 14, 2018

Similar scenes were not witnessed last year when the team arrived from Spain, the main factor being the unfamiliarity of the squad with the fans. But ever since the Gaurs finished fourth in the fourth edition of the Indian Super League, they have been on the fans' radar since then. Ferran Corominas has become a fan favourite along with Edu Bedia and local lads Brandon Fernandes, Seriton Fernandes and Mandar Rao Dessai, to name a few.

The Goan side have won all preseason friendlies in Spain and are now gearing up for their upcoming friendly encounter against East Bengal FC on 22nd September 2018.