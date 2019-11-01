FC Goa rope in Kingfisher as Associate Sponsor for third year running

FC Goa

Goa, Nov, 2019: Kingfisher is back as the Associate Sponsor with the football club FC Goa for the 2019/20 season. This season of the Indian Super League will see the two sides step into their third year as partners.

Kingfisher is one of the most recognizable brands in India and has established itself as a standout in the fields of fashion, food, music, sports and adventure.

FC Goa Chief Operating Officer Aditya Datta stated, “On behalf of the FC Goa family, it gives me immense pleasure to announce that Kingfisher will back for a third season. The vision and values of the two companies are quite aligned. We have had a successful partnership over the last two seasons and I firmly believe that this coming season will yield even more success for the both of us.”

“We as a club have always believed in power of continuity. That has been evident in our policy of retention in terms of our players and staff. It is now further invigorated by Kingfisher’s unceasing belief in our association,” he added.

Gurpreet Singh, Head (Marketing), United Breweries Limited added, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce Kingfisher’s association with Football Club Goa for the third year in a row. The partnership over the last two seasons has proven to be fruitful, and we look forward to engaging with the club’s fans for yet another exciting season. Goa’s love for football is unquestionable and it is our pleasure to be the dynamic club’s Associate Sponsor.”