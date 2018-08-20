FC Goa to travel to Spain

Panjim, Aug 20 (PTI) FC Goa will be travelling to Murcia, Spain on Wednesday to sharpen their skills ahead of the fifth edition of Hero Indian Super League (ISL).

Having retained a number of key players from their last campaign, Sergio Lobera has added plenty of new faces to the squad and will hope his team settles together during their trip to La Manga.

The 24-man squad, which will include four players from developmental team, will travel to Murcia to train and play five friendlies at the La Manga Club, which boasts of world-class facilities.

"I think that all of the players that went to La Manga last year noticed that it was an ideal place to prepare for a new season," said head coach, Sergio Lobera.

"It is a location that has been chosen by world class teams like Manchester United, Chelsea and many national teams as well."

The Gaurs have five potential friendlies lined up against the likes of FC Cartagena, UCAM Murcia CF and former La Liga side Real Murcia before returning to Goa on September 17.

"There are still two teams pending to confirm, however, the ones we are playing against are very strong teams that will be fighting to gain promotion," said Lobera.

The squad will be put through their paces with high-intensity training sessions and competitive matches.

However, Lobera believes the training camp will be more of a learning experience for his side.

"In pre-season, the results don't matter. The focus is to ensure all players get to the required fitness level and the new players get accustomed to our style of play," he said.

"We need to make sure they are prepared and ready for the new season while also utilizing this as a period of bonding for the team