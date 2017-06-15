Fernando Morientes confirms participation in Real Madrid vs Barcelona legends match in India

The match will be held on 15th September, 2017.

Fernando Morientes scored 72 goals during his time at Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Fernando Morientes, the former Spain and Real Madrid striker, has confirmed that he will visit India to play for Real Madrid Legends against FC Barcelona Legends in an El Clasico fixture to be held on September 15, 2017.

As reported by IANS, Morientes said in a video message, “I thank Indian fans for the support. (I am) looking forward to seeing you soon.”

Apart from Morientes, his former teammate, Michel Salgado also confirmed his participation in a similar video message. “This is Michel Salgado saying hi to India. We will be there playing against Barcelona on September 15. See you there guys,” he said.

In case you didn’t know…

Morientes has enjoyed a very successful career in Europe, playing for the likes of AS Monaco, Liverpool and Valencia. He began his career at Albacete Balompié before moving to Real Zaragoza in 1995. It was at Zaragoza that he caught the eye of many with his sparkling performances. By 1997, Real Madrid had seen enough and quickly moved for him, securing a deal worth €6.6 million.

The striker impressed in his first season scoring 12 times in 33 appearances. He would go on to feature in 182 matches for Madrid in which he scored 72 goals before moving to Monaco.

Salgado spent 10 years at Real Madrid and was a regular starter during the initial years. However, with the ascension of Sergio Ramos, his role was reduced to warming the benches in the later stages.

The heart of the matter

India is set to host the high-profile Legends exhibition match which will be a tribute to Barcelona legend Johann Cruyff. Football Next Foundation's (the organiser) founder Kaushik Moulik has confirmed that the match will be played but the venue is yet to be finalised.

He also informed that the whole list of players who will feature in the match will be released soon. Other than Morientes and Salgado, yesteryear stars like Koke Contreras, Victor Sanchez del Amo and Ivan Perez are also likely to feature in the match.

What’s next?

The match will take place on 15th September 2017. There have been reports that Kolkata could possibly be the likely venue. However, due to the unavailability of the Salt Lake Stadium, the match could be held at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium.

Author’s take

The El Classico is revered as one of the most high-octane fixtures in the footballing world. It is one of the bitterest of rivalries that has transcended through generations and now, India will get to experience it first-hand, albeit through an exhibition match. Morientes, Salgado playing for Madrid, a few big names in the Barcelona line-up – the fans are in for a treat!