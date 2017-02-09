FIFA Men’s Rankings February: Argentina stay top as India drop one place to 130

We look at the latest FIFA Rankings.

Indian Football team during practice

Argentina have retained their position at the top the FIFA Rankings, followed by rivals and neighbours Brazil (2nd place) and reigning world champions Germany (third place). The top five is completed with Chile at fourth and Belgium at five. All of the top five have retained their places in the table.

India have fallen down a place, but it is unlikely to bother the Blues, as the AFC Asian Cup 2019 draw (which takes into consideration the FIFA Rankings heavily) just concluded recently. After, achieving the highest ranking since 1996 were taken over by Palestine.

The highest movers were AFCON winners, Cameroon who climbed up 29 places to 33rd in the List. Surprisingly, Nigeria, who didn’t qualify for the AFCON finals has climbed 9 places to 41st. Another, African country, Ivory Coast were the biggest losers falling 13 places to 47th.

Interestingly, there are as many countries from South America as there are from Europe in the top ten, pointing to the resurgence of South American football.

Iran are the highest ranked Asian team at the 32nd position, followed by South Korea at 39th and Japan at 52. Meanwhile, Mexico are the highest ranked North American team at 17th. AFCON finalists, Egypt are the highest-ranked African team at 23rd.

Interestingly, Pakistan have dropped to 198 in the ratings among 209 nations.