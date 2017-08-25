FIFA rankings: India could fall out of FIFA top 100 in September

With a worst ranking prediction of 124 and a best of 99, the chances of India maintaining its current position is highly unlikely.

The Indian national football team

What's the story?

India's chances of maintaining its top 100 status in next month's FIFA rankings look bleak according to the simulation-based predictions of reliable stats guru Eduard Ranghiuc. While India saw itself placed 97th this month in the FIFA rankings, it is looking unlikely that the Blue Tigers will secure another top 100 finish if his September predictions prove to be true.

Germany and Brazil are tipped to have a close contest for the number one spot with Argentina and Portugal following them. More importantly, India, on the other hand, has 124th as their worst possible ranking.

In case you didn't know...

Ranghuic, who helped Romania break into the FIFA top 10 in the past, is considered to be a reliable source when it comes to the predictions of FIFA's monthly rankings. Simulations are run by taking into account the results of all international matches that are recognized by FIFA, based on the given month as well as the results of the past. For his September's predictions, the Romanian ran 10,000 simulations.

The heart of the matter

India played two friendlies against Mauritius and St Kitts & Nevis this month, winning against the former 2-1 while drawing with the latter 1-1. Owing to big World Cup qualifiers across the world in the international break between August 28th and September 5th, and India's qualifier against Macau being a continental affair, the Blue Tigers could suffer a drop in rankings because of results elsewhere.

India's possible FIFA ranking in September will range between 99 and 124. While there is still a chance to stay inside the top 100, all portents point to the fact that the Blue Tigers might finally lose their top 100 status.

What's next?

A total of 127 matches is left before September's FIFA rankings go live. World football's governing body will announce its next rankings on 14th September. If all goes as predicted, then it would be a big blow to Indian football fans. As per the current rankings, the likes of Finland, Luxembourg, Latvia, Georgia, and Jordan could possibly overtake India in next month's rankings.

Author's take

While Indian football fans were glorifying the fact that India saw one of its better rankings at 97 in August, all could go downhill if September's rankings prove to be true. Since Ranghiuc's predictions have seldom been wrong, India is set to fall below the 100-mark, much to the dismay of the nation's fans. However, India's fans do hope that there might be some alteration that goes against Ranghiuc's predictions.

