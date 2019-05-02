×
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: AIFF Selection Committee calls up 35 girls for national camp

AIFF Media
OFFICIAL
News
53   //    02 May 2019, 17:16 IST

Action from the Junior Girls' National Football Championship in Kolhapur
Action from the Junior Girls' National Football Championship in Kolhapur

New Delhi: A selection committee meeting was held in Kohlapur immediately after the conclusion of the Hero Junior Girls National Football Championship 2019-20 to analyse the performances of scouted probables from the tournament.

The committee also took into consideration the scouted players from various state trials, and drew up a preliminary list of 35 probables, all of whom have been summoned for a coaching camp for India’s FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup India 2020 campaign.

The probables will be reporting to Goa from Thursday (May 2, 2019), under former India International Alex Ambrose, as the Coach. Ambrose, was earlier in charge as Head Coach of India U-19 National Team last year.

The list of the 35 probables stay as follows:

GOALKEEPERS: Tanu, Thoudam Devi, Adrija Sarkhel, Manisha, Manju Ganju.

DEFENDERS: Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Devi, Sudha Tirkey, Antrika, Kritina Devi, Nisha, Daisy Crasto, Naketa, Kamna, Vaishnavi Chandrakant.

MIDFIELDERS: Martina, Aveka Singh, Priyanka Devi, Astam Orain, Anju, Poonam, Salomi Minj, Drishti Pant, Manisha, Priyanka Sujeesh.

FORWARDS: Kiran, Amisha Baxla, Mariyammal, Sumati Kumari, Manisha Naik, Lynda Kom, Shilky Devi, Sai Sanke, Lalnun Siami, Karen Estrocio.

RESERVE PLAYERS:

GOALKEEPERS: Anjali Barke, Anshika.

DEFENDERS: Gia Sundaram, Lhingneilam Kipgen, Saraswati Kri, Shilpaben Thakur, Ritu, Fulmani Oran.

MIDFIELDERS: Ishita Mathew, Gladys Zonunsangi.

FORWARDS: Sanika Patil, Malavika P, Santoshi Kumari.

HEAD COACH: Alex Ambrose.

Tags:
Indian National Football team Indian Women's Football Team Indian Football
