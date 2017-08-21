FIFA U-17 World Cup: 10 senior World Cup winners who started their careers at the U-17 stage

The likes of Xavi, Iniesta and Ronaldinho started their road to success at the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 19:21 IST

Four of the five players in focus above have played in the U-17 World Cup

Emerging footballers do not get a bigger stage to showcase their talents than the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The U-17 competition is held in high regard in the world with the prestigious tournament giving a platform to hundreds of talented players every two years. India will host the U-17 World Cup in October with future superstars of the sport set to feature.

Numerous legends of the game and present world-class players have started their journey by representing their country at the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Many have gone onto continue on the same path and won the FIFA World Cup for their respective nations - a prize which is considered as the biggest honour in the game.

On that note, let's take a look at the FIFA World Cup-winning players who also played in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in previous editions.

#1 Gianluigi Buffon

Considered as one of the best goalkeepers of all time, Gianluigi Buffon began his stellar career by representing Italy at the 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Japan. Italy had a tough time in Japan and sadly went out in the group stage itself. But Buffon took great strides in his career and is considered as a Juventus and an Italy legend. His best moment came in 2006 when Italy beat France in the World Cup final and became world champions.