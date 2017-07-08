FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Analysis: Measuring each group with team and player profiles

The World Cup starts on 6th October.

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup draw is done

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup official draw has just concluded, and India has finally come to know its Under-17 national team’s opponents in the age-group tournament’s group stages.

Luis Norton de Matos’s charges will face the United States of America, Colombia and Ghana in the group stage, progression from which is guaranteed if they finish in the top two places. Otherwise, the Colts will have to be among the four best third-placed teams in the group stage to progress.

The drawn groups are as follows:

Group A: India, USA, Colombia, Ghana

Group B: Paraguay, Mali, New Zealand, Turkey

Group C: Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica

Group D: Korea DPR, Niger, Brazil, Spain

Group E: Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France

Group F: Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England

Looking at the groups subjectively, it can be said that Group F is the "Group of Death", while India have been lucky to escape a few top drawer teams like Spain and England. Group D, comprising Brazil, Spain, Korea DPR and Niger, also promises to be an exciting selection..

Let's have a look at all the six groups, analysing their strengths, and profiling the teams’ history in Under-17 World Cups and the players to watch out for.

Group A

India’s coach Luis Norton de Matos

Group A is, based on the draw seedings, the easiest of the six groups. India are participating for the first time and none of the other teams in the group has won the senior FIFA World Cup. That being said, Ghana have been Under-17 world champions twice in the past.

India

Coach: Luis Norton de Matos

U-17 World Cup record, best result: First appearance this year.

Qualification for India 2017: Automatically qualified as hosts.

Last appearance at FIFA under-17 World Cup, result: N/A

Key players: Komal Thatal, Aniket Jadhav

USA

Coach: John Hackworth

U-17 World Cup record, best result: Debut in 1985, fourth place in 1999.

Qualification for India 2017: Finished in the top four at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship 2017.

Last appearance at FIFA Under-17 World Cup, result: 2015, group stage exit.

Key players: Justin Garces, Josh Sargent

Colombia

Coach: Orlando Restrepo

U-17 World Cup record, best result: Debut in 1989, fourth place in 2003 and 2009.

Qualification for India 2017: Finished in the top four at the South American Under-17 Championship 2017.

Last appearance at FIFA Under-17 World Cup, result: 2009, fourth place.

Key players: Juan Penaloza, Jaminton Campaz

Ghana

Coach: Paa Kwesi Fabin

U-17 World Cup record, best result: Debut in 1989, champions in 1991 and 1995.

Qualification for India 2017: Finished in the top four at the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations 2017.

Last appearance at FIFA Under-17 World Cup, result: 2007, fourth place.

Key players: Eric Ayiah, Emmanuel Toku