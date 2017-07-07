FIFA U-17 World Cup draw: India drawn with American and African teams in Group A

The Colts have a tough challenge in hand.

India will kick off their U-17 World Cup campaign against the USA

The FIFA Under-17 World Cup official draw has just concluded, and India has finally come to know its Under-17 national team’s opponents in the tournament’s group stages.

With the World Cup getting underway on the 6th of October, the draw had been widely anticipated by Indian football fans. As we have come to know the results now, here are the three teams India will face in the tournament’s group stage.

USA

Colombia

Ghana

Here is a short profile of the three teams India will face in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup group stage.

USA

Coach: John Hackworth

U-17 World Cup record, best result: Debut in 1985, fourth place in 1999.

Qualification for India 2017: Finished in the top four at the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship 2017.

Last appearance at FIFA Under-17 World Cup, result: 2015, group stage exit.

Key players: Justin Garces, Josh Sargent

Colombia

Coach: Orlando Restrepo

U-17 World Cup record, best result: Debut in 1989, fourth place in 2003 and 2009.

Qualification for India 2017: Finished in the top four at the South American Under-17 Championship 2017.

Last appearance at FIFA Under-17 World Cup, result: 2009, fourth place.

Key players: Juan Penaloza, Jaminton Campaz

Ghana

Coach: Paa Kwesi Fabin

U-17 World Cup record, best result: Debut in 1989, champions in 1991 and 1995.

Qualification for India 2017: Finished in the top four at the Africa Under-17 Cup of Nations 2017.

Last appearance at FIFA Under-17 World Cup, result: 2007, fourth place.

Key players: Eric Ayiah, Emmanuel Toku

India will play all their group stage matches in Delhi, with the first match against the USA set to be staged at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 6th.

The Colts’ second group match against Colombia is on 9th October in Delhi, while their final group game is on 12th October against Ghana.

India have to finish in the top two of their group to advance past the group stage. They could also progress past group play by being among the best four third-placed teams in the six groups.

Judging by the calibre of opponents they’ll face, Luis Norton de Matos’ India Under-17s will have their task cut out, but with the huge support behind them, the Colts will be fancied to progress.