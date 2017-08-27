FIFA U-17 World Cup: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges nation to welcome tournament with open arms

The World Cup kicks off in October.

by Press Release News 27 Aug 2017, 18:10 IST

Modi has been a vocal supporter of the U-17 World Cup

The excitement and interest around the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 just forty days away continued to grow as the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, extended his support for the event in his address to the nation.

For the fourth time over the past year, football played an important part in the Honorable PM´s address to the nation. During his Mann Ki Baat broadcast earlier today, the PM encouraged people to embrace the tournament and extend their wholehearted support to the event.

“It's a matter of great joy for the youth of the nation that from 6th to 28th October, India will be hosting the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Twenty four teams from all over the world are going to make India their home. Come on, let us all welcome the young guests from all over the world with the fervour of sports. Let's all enjoy the sport and create a sporting environment in the country,” he said.

The support of the Prime Minister for the beautiful game continues with the joint initiative of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the All India Football Federation – the Mission XI Million programme, which has already reached out to more than 70 lakh kids across 15000 schools in the country.

“With 40 days to go, you can see how important the FIFA U-17 World Cup is for India. The Hon'ble Prime Minister has been very vocal about it in the past, and now he further extended Government's commitment during his latest Mann Ki Baat address, which is something we are very appreciative about, and it is a sign of the unrestricted support given by him. This sets the tone for the next 40 days, in which India must show to the world the passion that it has been building for football and how it can host a fantastic Tournament," said Javier Ceppi, Tournament Director for the Local Organising Committee of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

Football fans across the country are currently gearing up to welcome the official FIFA U-17 World Cup Winner’s Trophy as part of the Trophy Experience touring the nation. After a rousing reception in New Delhi and Guwahati, the Trophy will next travel to Kolkata and be on display between September 1-3.

Tickets for the tournament which will be staged from October 6-28, can be bought from www.fifa.com/india2017/ticketing.