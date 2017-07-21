FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017: Third phase of online ticket sales kick off

More good news for Indian football fans.

by Press Release News 21 Jul 2017, 11:16 IST

The FIFA U-17 World Cup starts in October

After an impressive response by fans following phases 1 and 2 of ticket sales for the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) is set to launch phase 3 on 21 July, which will last until 5 October on fifa.com/india2017/ticketing. During this phase, fans will have the opportunity to buy individual tickets to watch the stars of tomorrow with a 25 per cent discount.

In Kolkata, Kochi and Guwahati, all available tickets were sold in the first two phases.

Speaking about the launch, FIFA Deputy Secretary General Zvonimir Boban said: “The outcome of the first two sales phases confirmed the unique football passion of India’s fans. We are very confident that the upcoming sales phase will continue the trend as the sense of anticipation grows in every host city. This year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup will be an absolute milestone in the competition’s history.”

After the Official Draw determined the fate of all 24 participating countries, another host city – New Delhi, the venue for all of host country India’s matches – has attracted great interest from local fans, with ticket sales exceeding the 100,000 mark on 14 July.

Describing what is surely a revolutionary chapter in Indian Football, LOC Tournament Director Javier Ceppi commented: “The response that we have had in the first two phases has been fantastic and we expect it to continue like that. Football fans in the country have shown their interest in the tournament and we are very sure that Indian supporters will put a tremendous show for all the rest of the world to watch in October.”

A total of 52 matches will be played between 6 and 28 October. The Official Draw has thrown up some brilliant group-stage matches, with several blockbuster encounters on offer in all host cities. The 24 qualified teams will begin the tournament in six groups of four, with the top two teams in each group making it through to the knockout stage.

Visa, an official FIFA Partner, is the preferred payment method of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017.

